RSV cases increasing in Oregon, what are the symptoms?

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An influx of RSV cases is filling up hospital beds and triggering hours-long wait times.

In response, The State of Oregon has ordered temporary help for hospital staff who are already strained by the pandemic.

According to Zoom Care, RSV has gotten worse in the last couple of years, with some adults even getting pretty sick.

Oregon Health and Science University lists RSV symptoms in children as runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing and fever.

They say you should get emergency care if your kids have trouble breathing, are wheezing, have severe dehydration or lethargy.

Doctor Mark Zeitzer at Zoom Care says it’s smart to schedule your urgent care trip ahead of time so you don’t have to wait in the lobby.

Kids can be seen at any urgent care.

“Wait times are really bad, the ER especially, we’re seeing 8-10 hour wait times for emergencies,” Zeitzer said “We are here for you, but we need to be judicious when you come in and get help.”

Zeitzer pointed out that it spreads through contact, so make sure you’re washing your hands. He also said the flu is going around and COVID is still lurking, so it’s good to get tested and find out what you’re dealing with.

