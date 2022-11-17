Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for LPGA lead
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko is one round away from clinching LPGA player of the year and taking home the largest prize in the history of women's golf. Leona Maguire showed Saturday that it won't be easy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko is in total control at the halfway mark of the CME Group Tour Championship. Total control of the season-long scoring and money races, too.
Naples, Dunbar battle for Southwest Florida supremacy in regional finals
NAPLES, FLORIDA -- There's a showdown for Southwest Florida superiority Friday in the FHSAA high school football regional finals. Dunbar (9-1) plays at Naples (9-2) with the Class 3S-Region 4 championship on the line, plus a berth in the state final four. Area bragging rights are also up for ...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
Florida Weekly
Naples, its Unmatched Beauty and Waterfront Setting, are the Inspiration behind Stock Residences’ The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples Internationally lauded interior designer Cristian Pinedo talks vision, process
Serene white sandy beaches…turquoise waters…lush vegetation all-around…balmy Gulf of Mexico breezes and fiery pink-and-gold sunsets. Altogether an idyllic setting that vacation dreams are made of and yearround waterfront living all the more so: Naples, Fla. Coupled with its inimitable array of cultural institutions, luxury shopping, fine dining,...
Alzhemier's walk modified to double as Ian benefit
The ALZ Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's offered the public the chance to donate money to benefit all seniors affected by Hurricane Ian.
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County buys scattered agricultural parcels for $2M
Collier County purchased 252.41 acres of scattered agricultural parcels at Burn Road, Section 33, in East Naples from HHH Limited Partnership for $2,072,500. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and William Rollins, CCIM, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
Naples RB Kendrick Raphael stars again in regional semifinal win
NAPLES, FLORIDA -- There's no mystery or magical secret to the Naples High School football team's offense. The Golden Eagles are going to feed the ball to Kendrick Raphael. Coming into Friday's Class 3S-Region 4 semifinal game against Port Charlotte, Raphael had 111 carries for 1,519 yards and 19 ...
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
WINKNEWS.com
What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport
We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel. So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early. Parking lots are...
flkeysnews.com
‘The things you would see floating by.’ How Ian sent boats onto land and cars into water
The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They’re blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It’s as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside down in...
10NEWS
Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say. The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com. The expensive and luxurious home...
Florida Weekly
Jay & Patty Baker offer $20 million match gift to NCH earmarked for orthopedics
The NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
Comments / 0