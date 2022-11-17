Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Citrus County Chronicle
Jerry Jones: Rout of Vikings makes Cowboys title contenders
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones is talking Super Bowl after the Dallas owner watched the Cowboys dismantle Minnesota while ending the Vikings' seven-game winning streak. The outspoken and often-too-optimistic Jones has stayed away from such bold thoughts as the years without even a trip to the NFC championship game have piled up (this is 27).
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' 4-game skid, Stafford's injury make for bleak outlook
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford's latest injury suggests it's unlikely to get much better. The Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track.
Citrus County Chronicle
Banged-up Giants facing big task on Thanksgiving in Dallas
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are facing adversity for the first time this season as they head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Not only are the Giants (7-3) coming off an unexpected one-sided loss to the four-win Detroit Lions, they are banged up after playing their worst game of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration.
Citrus County Chronicle
Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has had the better of his matchups against Kansas City's Travis Kelce over the years. The one time he didn't, though, ended up being the most painful. James allowed his first touchdown to Kelce at the worst possible time...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Kelce continues to star amid rash of injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver's shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out. Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs...
Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points. Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets' Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons tilted his head in bemusement at the suggestion enough time had passed since his bitter split with the 76ers that his Philadelphia homecoming might be greeted with more affection than acrimony. His look, which became an instant meme, had the appearance of a player...
Citrus County Chronicle
76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays...
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
