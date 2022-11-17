ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect

It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
NBC Sports

This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets

There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

