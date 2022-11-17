Read full article on original website
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Michigan gets great injury news with Ohio State clash looming
It looks like Michigan will have running back Blake Corum available for the Ohio State game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Blake Corum will be healthy enough to play in The Game vs. Ohio State next weekend in The Horseshoe. With the Wolverines surviving a home scare vs....
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Go Quick
With the college football season nearing the end, who are the prospects that could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 11 studs and duds, following their 31-18 win over the New York Giants.
CBS makes brutal decision with Cowboys-Vikings broadcast
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Calls Team’s Offensive Performance ‘Dog S---’
New York lost in New England on Sunday, due largely due to an abhorrent day offensively.
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18
The Detroit Lions have now won three consecutive games.
NBC Sports
This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets
There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
Tony Dungy excited to have Bill Belichick answer 1 question
Tony Dungy was a defensive wizard when he coached football, and Bill Belichick is one of the defensive wizards currently coaching. That’s why Dungy is so excited to see one thing Belichick does in Week 12. NBC’s NFL analysts were talking during halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” game...
Yardbarker
Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
It's Time for Penguins to Move On from Kasperi Kapanen
It's been an interesting ride since 2014, but it's time for the relationship between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kasperi Kapanen to come to an end.
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.
Giants Planning a Change on Offensive Line
The Giants are reportedly planning a switch at left guard for their Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.
FanSided
