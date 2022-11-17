Read full article on original website
NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month as Wiley Nickel won the 13th District seat. The victory creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation — the best showing for Democrats in a decade. But there’s a good chance Nickel’s district and others will be altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans. The current lines are only being used for these elections. New lines will be drawn by Republicans, who still control the General Assembly. And a new GOP majority on the state Supreme Court likely will be more skeptical of legal challenges that scuttled previous boundaries.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted.
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York. The emergency declaration announced Monday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.
Sheriff, group sue to block strict Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment. Oregon voters earlier this month approved the measure that requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — State election officials say a hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory. The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the audit _ required by state law _ turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state.
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month. But his office says he will do so only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce homelessness. Newsom coasted to reelection this month and is on the hook in his second term to show real change. Homeless people camp out along city sidewalks and under highway underpasses. The issue has exasperated even the most politically liberal voters in the country’s most populous state. He was meeting with mayors and other local officials Friday.
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no record police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it’s allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice are suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport, Mississippi. The lawsuit, which argues that the DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act, was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiffs oppose the DOT’s Interconnecting Gulfport project, which would build a road in a wetland area next to the U.S. 49 and I-10 interchange. City officials have encouraged commercial development in the area, and the road project aims to provide easier access to shopping centers.
