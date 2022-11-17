Maryland Game Trailer Tells Us Ohio State is Ready to Block Out the Noise and Play Its Best Football in November

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
What’s the state of Ohio State’s offense headed into the Michigan game?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State is Ohio State football’s offense is one of the best in the country, averaging 492.7 yards per game and 46.5 points per game while scoring 40-plus points in all but two games this season. Its quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy candidate,...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Conducts the Ohio State Marching Band As Football Players Participate in "Meet the Team" Event to Begin Michigan Week
To kick off Michigan week, C.J. Stroud had some fun with the Ohio State marching band. The third-year quarterback conducted The Best Damn Band in the Land in the playing of "Fight the Team," which is one of the first big events on Ohio State's campus leading up to the football team's battle with Michigan in The Game.
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr., C.J. Stroud and Their Ohio State Teammates Serve Thanksgiving Meals at “Feed the Need” Event
Three days until Thanksgiving and five days before The Game, some of Ohio State’s biggest stars spent time giving back to the community on Monday. Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud hosted the “Feed the Need” event at TownHall in the Short North on Monday. Meals were served to more than 1,000 members of the community as TownHall closed for business for the day to host its second annual Columbus edition of the event.
Eleven Warriors
Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period
We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday
Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion. Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game on Nov. 26?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s matchup against Michigan has finally arrived as has a chance at redemption. The Buckeyes will host the Wolverines next Saturday on Fox at noon, looking to redeem themselves following last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The loss was their first in the rivalry game since 2011.
Eleven Warriors
ESPN's College GameDay, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Headed to Columbus for Showdown Between Ohio State and Michigan
College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff will be on Ohio State's campus for The Game next weekend. With all eyes on what is expected to be a No. 2 vs. No. 3 battle between Ohio State and Michigan inside the Horseshoe, ESPN and FOX's traveling college football pregame shows will be in Columbus to preview the matchup.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Michigan Before the 118th Edition of The Game
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. The Horseshoe plays host to a contest that couldn’t get much bigger as far as regular-season games go. Both holding undefeated records for the first time in 16 years, Ohio State and Michigan have all their goals waiting on the other side of a rivalry win in the 118th edition of The Game.
Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday
Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Lathan Ransom blocks punt for 2nd straight week, Ohio State turns it into quick points vs. Maryland
Lathan Ransom is turning into a game-changer for Ohio State’s special teams unit. Already an impact player on defense, Ransom has blocked punts in back-to-back weeks. In Week 12, Ransom’s block came on Maryland’s first punt coming out of halftime. Ransom soared in and was across the foot of the punter for the clean rejections.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden's Hard Running, Lathan Ransom's Clutch Play Power Ohio State to Road Win at Maryland
The late, great Al Davis said it best. No. 2 Ohio State did just that Saturday, leaving College Park with a 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins to improve to 11–0. It wasn't easy – the Buckeyes trailed at the half, 13-10 and Maryland kept it close until the very end, leading to some of the more spectacular fan meltdowns one will ever see online – but in the end, it's a W.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland
10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
Eleven Warriors
"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"
Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
Comments / 0