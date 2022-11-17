ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Maryland Game Trailer Tells Us Ohio State is Ready to Block Out the Noise and Play Its Best Football in November

By 11W Staff
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Conducts the Ohio State Marching Band As Football Players Participate in "Meet the Team" Event to Begin Michigan Week

To kick off Michigan week, C.J. Stroud had some fun with the Ohio State marching band. The third-year quarterback conducted The Best Damn Band in the Land in the playing of "Fight the Team," which is one of the first big events on Ohio State's campus leading up to the football team's battle with Michigan in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Paris Johnson Jr., C.J. Stroud and Their Ohio State Teammates Serve Thanksgiving Meals at “Feed the Need” Event

Three days until Thanksgiving and five days before The Game, some of Ohio State’s biggest stars spent time giving back to the community on Monday. Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud hosted the “Feed the Need” event at TownHall in the Short North on Monday. Meals were served to more than 1,000 members of the community as TownHall closed for business for the day to host its second annual Columbus edition of the event.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Michigan Before the 118th Edition of The Game

NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. The Horseshoe plays host to a contest that couldn’t get much bigger as far as regular-season games go. Both holding undefeated records for the first time in 16 years, Ohio State and Michigan have all their goals waiting on the other side of a rivalry win in the 118th edition of The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dallan Hayden's Hard Running, Lathan Ransom's Clutch Play Power Ohio State to Road Win at Maryland

The late, great Al Davis said it best. No. 2 Ohio State did just that Saturday, leaving College Park with a 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins to improve to 11–0. It wasn't easy – the Buckeyes trailed at the half, 13-10 and Maryland kept it close until the very end, leading to some of the more spectacular fan meltdowns one will ever see online – but in the end, it's a W.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"

Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy