Coppell, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Kicking the habit: Smoking can shorten a person’s life span by 10 to 15 years

“Quitting smoking is hard, especially if you do it alone,” Said Juan Prieto, Community Health Educator with Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care Smoking Cessation Program. He added that it’s important to find a support group that can relate to the obstacles of smoking cessation and provides a...
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills

Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
ARGYLE, TX
Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison

Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
Local Special-Needs Student’s Death Linked to Illegal Restraint

Fort Worth police disclosed to a local news outlet that employees of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) restrained a special needs student last year in a manner that may have caused his death. Xavier Hernandez, a 21-year-old FWISD student, reportedly diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, attended Boulevard Heights,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Researchers Create Molecule That Kills Cancer Cells

Researchers from two North Texas universities who created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer, published their work in Nature Cancer. The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue, and mice, with a goal to test it in...
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX

