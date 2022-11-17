Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
dallasexaminer.com
Kicking the habit: Smoking can shorten a person’s life span by 10 to 15 years
“Quitting smoking is hard, especially if you do it alone,” Said Juan Prieto, Community Health Educator with Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care Smoking Cessation Program. He added that it’s important to find a support group that can relate to the obstacles of smoking cessation and provides a...
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
mageenews.com
Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez,...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
KENS 5
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Woman Arrested, Court Docs Describe ‘Elaborate Sweetheart Swindle'
A Fort Worth woman is behind bars after court documents describe an “elaborate sweetheart swindle” in which investigators say Lorraine Rew conned an elderly Indiana man into sending her more than $1 million. An affidavit filed in Tarrant County Tuesday outlines a saga that began on Twitter where...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
KTRE
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Special-Needs Student’s Death Linked to Illegal Restraint
Fort Worth police disclosed to a local news outlet that employees of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) restrained a special needs student last year in a manner that may have caused his death. Xavier Hernandez, a 21-year-old FWISD student, reportedly diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, attended Boulevard Heights,...
dallasexpress.com
Researchers Create Molecule That Kills Cancer Cells
Researchers from two North Texas universities who created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer, published their work in Nature Cancer. The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue, and mice, with a goal to test it in...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Comments / 1