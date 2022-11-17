ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend

(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 21

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Scott Yarrington of Woodward was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near the 141 mile marker when his vehicle struck a cow. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $20,000. Eoin Davis of Perry was traveling on Iowa Highway...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Jane Ridihalgh of Perry

Jane Ridihalgh, 80, of Perry passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Peggy Jean Wilson of Perry

Funeral services for Peggy Jean (Shirley) Wilson, 84, of Perry will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. Peggy died Nov. 15, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Peggy is...
PERRY, IA
kmaland.com

Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies

(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds

Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
theperrynews.com

November 28 meeting planned for 100+ People for Perry

The 100+ People for Perry charity group will hold its fourth-quarter meeting Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Spring Valley Ballroom of the Hotel Pattee. Since its founding, the group has committed $191,000 to 27 local nonprofit projects. The mission of 100+ People for Perry is “to invest...
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

104.5 KDAT

KCCI.com

First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man convicted of killing girlfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the death of Rhonda Howard on May 10. Arterberry will be sentenced on Dec. 21. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. A separate trial on charges related to Artberry's...
DES MOINES, IA

