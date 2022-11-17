ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Valley man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing child for 12 years

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Cameron County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a relative for 12 years.

Pedro Oscar Castillo, Jr. was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder

A release from the District Attorney states Castillo had been grooming the relative victim since they were about 6 years old.

He would show the child pornography and gradually introduce them to sexual acts, ultimately engaging in sexual contact, according to the release.

“This abuse continued until the victim was 18 years old,” the release stated. “Thankfully, the victim came forward and made an outcry about the ongoing abuse.”

It was reported that throughout the years of the abuse, Castillo prevented the victim
from seeking help by threatening them and other members of their family, the release stated.

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

“It is truly horrible that this young victim endured 12 years of torture at the hands of someone
that was supposed to care for her,” said Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney. “May the justice that awaits Castillo in prison be as horrible as the criminal acts that he committed.”

Castillo was found guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The jury sentenced him to 50 years on the first count and 15 years on the second count, with an addition of a $20,000 fine.

Because of the severity of his offense, Castillo must serve his sentencing to its full extent and is not eligible for parole.

