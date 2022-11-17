Read full article on original website
YellowStoneFX Review – Is YellowStoneFX Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our YellowStoneFX review today to learn all you need to know about YellowStoneFX before signing up with the broker (yellowstonefx.io). Now you have got a chance to enhance your trading skills by connecting yourself with a reliable brokerage platform named YellowStoneFX. This brokerage platform is spreading at a fast rate nowadays thanks to its various innovative and unique services. All features are up-to-date and highly remarkable. A customer feels calm in YellowStoneFX due to beneficial trading amenities and a pure security system. All important prospects of this broker are discussed in this YellowStoneFX review.
Spot FX volume drops 10pct at CLS Group in October
FX settlement specialist CLS Group today reported that the executed volumes of currency trading on its platforms were notably down in October. In particular, the average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $1.92 trillion last month, down 5.4 percent month-over-month from $2.03 trillion in September 2022. Across a yearly timetable, however, the figure reflected an increase of 3 percent relative to October 2021’s $1.86 trillion.
Bitcoin.com to compensate victims of FTX, Blockfi, Celsius, Voyager
Bitcoin.com is launching a program to help victims of centralized crypto insolvencies as the consequences of the massive blowout at FTX have begun to unfold. Called ‘The CEX Education Program’, the initiative also promotes the adoption of decentralized finance and self-custody. Without revealing further details, the scheme will be financed by dedicating five percent of the total supply of Verse, a rewards and utility token for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem.
DTCC launches pre- and post-trade reporting solution for clearing brokers and prime brokers
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched DTCC Report Hub’s assisted reporting model, allowing sell-side firms to assist their buy-side clients with regulatory reporting obligations around the world. Report Hub is a pre- and post-trade reporting solution that helps firms manage the complexities of meeting multiple regulatory...
Acuity launches AnalysisIQ to enhance online brokers’ education, retention, and engagement
Acuity Trading, together with its subsidiary Signal Centre, has launched AnalysisIQ, its latest product and key component of a revamped Research Terminal, the firm’s AI-based solution that empowers online brokers. AnalysisIQ supports the decision making process for traders by conducting a holistic deep analysis of the markets to deliver...
UK borrowing hits £13.5bn in October as energy bill support kicked in – business live
UK borrowing rose by £4.4bn in October, less than feared, as government shielded households from soaring energy prices
The supply of soybeans is rising while demand is fragile
The international broker OctaFX expert team reviews the soybean market’s current situation. After two straight sessions of falling prices, soybeans prompt-month futures contract traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) went up 0.8% on Friday and settled at 14.28 USD per bushel. Still, the contract was down 1.9% w-o-w as surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy. Furthermore, soybeans price declined due to the spillover pressure from other commodities—most notably, crude oil. According to OctaFX experts, soybeans often follow the trends in the crude oil market due to their role as feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel production. Even the recent weakness in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) failed to provide additional support for greenback-priced commodities (by making them less expensive for importers) as worries about demand in China, the world’s largest importer of soybeans, outweighed other bullish factors.
