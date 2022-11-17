Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
CBS Austin
25 local youth leaders selected for Austin Youth Climate Equity Council
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-five local teenagers have been selected to be part of Austin's Youth Climate Equity Council. For the rest of the 2022-2023 academic school year, the students, ages 14-18, will work on solutions with local leaders to promote sustainable ways of living in Austin, including the city's Climate Equity Plan, adopted by the City Council in September 2021.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD shows community Performing Arts Center
AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time, AISD provided a tour of their Performing Arts Center to celebrate artists in Austin. Throughout this weekend, from noon to 6, the department showed students and staff artwork from all over the district. Austin ISD participated to help the artists put their...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Miguel St. Michael!
Featuring a colorful plethora of Latin, pop, and rock rhythms with a 90s twist, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest, Miguel St. Michael, explores queer love, dating, & spirituality in his debut solo album "Entre Luces." Today we get to see and hear the debut single from that album, “No Soy Lorenzo,” which narrates the thrill and frustration of dating apps, and one major mishap along the way.
CBS Austin
H-E-B and local food banks try to meet demand this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As people prepare for the holidays, local food banks are stepping in to help families put food on the table. With prices still high at grocery stores, local food banks, like the Central Texas Food Bank, say there is still a need. “This is a tough...
CBS Austin
AUS prepares passengers ahead of busy Thanksgiving season
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Bergstrom International Airport is on the heels of a record-breaking October and it’s only expecting to get busier with the busy holiday season ahead. That’s why it’s offering a new service called SkySquad to help its passengers out a bit while traveling through...
CBS Austin
Texas has nation's fastest job growth for 12th straight month
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
CBS Austin
Early voting starts Dec. 1 in Austin mayoral, council runoffs
Early voting for the City of Austin’s runoff elections starts December 1. Monday Austin City Council officially canvassed and accepted the November 2022 election results and called for election day on December 13. Austin voters still need to decide on mayor and three council seats:. Celia Israel. Kirk Watson.
CBS Austin
Kalahari Resorts returns to 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade with "colossal wave" float
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to return to the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this year with their "Colossal Wave of Wonder" float. “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings families together,” said Todd Nelson, CEO, and founder of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “At Kalahari, we pride ourselves in creating moments for families to make more memories, and we know our awe-inspiring float does just that.”
CBS Austin
TxDOT urges sober holiday driving after 98 Texans killed last December
Texans are urged to think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season. Last year between December 1 and January 1 a total of 98 people were killed and 236 were injured in drunk driving crashes in Texas. Six of those killed were in Austin. Overall 23 percent of traffic deaths during that month involved drunk driving. This year TxDOT is reminding people: Drive Sober. No Regrets.
CBS Austin
APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers
The Austin Police Training Academy just graduated 63 new police officers. The new officers are a welcome addition to a force that's been using fill-ins to do some of the patrol shifts. Austin Police actually graduated two groups of cadets: newly trained police officers and experienced officers being trained in...
CBS Austin
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
CBS Austin
Travis County Early College High School hosts Tamalada for first time since 2019
Travis Early College High School once again hosted a Tamalada, a tamale-making party, on Friday for the first time since 2019. Students from the Career and Technical Education, Hospitality and Culinary made the tamales to share with the community. Eriana Tennison, a senior at Travis Early College High School, said...
CBS Austin
Liberty Hill resident wins $1M Powerball prize
A Williamson County resident just got a big boost to their bank account. Texas Lottery says a person in Liberty Hill has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Cedar Park QuikTrip, located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. ALSO | H-E-B and local food...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in N Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Austin. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. The Austin Police Department said they answered the call reporting the shooting at 1:02 p.m. Then officers arrived at 9010 Galewood Dr....
CBS Austin
A sneak-peek of Kalahari Resorts' epic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float!
High-flying balloons, themed floats, and marching bands can only mean one thing, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Every year this iconic tradition also ushers in the official start of the holiday season, and Kalahari Resorts is set to make a big splash in this year’s iconic lineup. Lifestyle and entertainment expert, Summer Jackson, is here with the inside scoop!
CBS Austin
Domain NORTHSIDE kicks off the holidays with Grinchmas and tree lighting
Signs of the season are popping up all over Domain NORTHSIDE!. They are decking the halls, and the streets, and the stores with holiday spirit. Domain NORTHSIDE’S Alison Goodman joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to unwrap all the experiences they have in store for the holiday season. This...
CBS Austin
One critically injured in crash in NE Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics...
CBS Austin
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
CBS Austin
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence at a house in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive and Gattis School Road. The caller reported it was physical and that a 1-year-old baby was inside the house.
CBS Austin
MetroRail service to be suspended Thanksgiving week
CapMetro will suspend its rail service from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 27. The entire MetroRail line will be out of operation so CapMetro can complete the Lakeline/Leander double-tracking project and continue construction work on the McKalla Station. During the suspension, CapMetro will operate a shuttle to serve Leander,...
