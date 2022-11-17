Read full article on original website
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
The Potential Gains And Risks Of Staking Crypto
Crypto Market Risk – One of the most formidable risks with regards to the crypto markets, and by default, all the crypto strategies that go along with it, is the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies that makes them unpredictable. For anyone looking to delve into the world of cryptocurrency markets,...
Grayscale’s bitcoin fund hits record discount amid liquidity crunch
In the latest fallout from FTX’s rapid collapse last week, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust share has widened its discount relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund. Digital Currency Group’s flagship GBTC shares traded at a discount of 43% to net asset value (NAV) today, the highest margin ever since its debut in 2013.
Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit suspend Solana stablecoins
At least five crypto exchanges wrote to customers today that all deposits and withdrawals for Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC have been suspended on the Solana network. As FTX fiasco continues to roil the broader space, major crypto platforms including Binance, OKX, BitMex and ByBit said the pause is effective immediately. The two stablecoins exist on many other blockchain networks, and the suspension only applies to users looking to move either asset on Solana. Binance’s email continued to say that stablecoin deposits in other ecosystems, including Ethereum and Cronos, would not be impacted.
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
Acuity launches AnalysisIQ to enhance online brokers’ education, retention, and engagement
Acuity Trading, together with its subsidiary Signal Centre, has launched AnalysisIQ, its latest product and key component of a revamped Research Terminal, the firm’s AI-based solution that empowers online brokers. AnalysisIQ supports the decision making process for traders by conducting a holistic deep analysis of the markets to deliver...
MultiBank Group Announces the Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai and Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner
Leaders and VIPs of the trading community enjoyed a grand evening of entertainment and networking at the Annual Gala Dinner 2022. Since its inception in 2005, MultiBank Group has evolved into the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide. Just recently, in October 2022, MultiBank Group moved its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai, UAE. Mr. Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group – stated:
