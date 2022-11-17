ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event. On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lifelong friends host benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reign of the Warner Monarchs in South Dakota Class B Volleyball will continue for another year. Warner defeated Chester in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 14-25 & 26-24) to repeat as State B Champions on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, claiming the program’s eighth state title.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls

The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man driving with a female acquaintance and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when they stopped in southeast Sioux Falls, a male suspect approached the car and threatened the victim with a knife. The two suspects drove away in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini to perform in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kenny Chesney and special guest Kelsea Ballerini are set to perform in Sioux Falls as part of their “I Go Back Tour.”. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. online through Ticketmaster as well as the KELOLAND Box Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings

Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the State 11AAA Football Championship, Harrisburg High school evened the championship score in 2022-23 thanks to their volleyball team!. After dropping the first set the Tigers would claim the final three against the Cavs...
HARRISBURG, SD

