ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQES9_0jExH2zZ00

A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day.

The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking the trikes, so they were devastated Thursday morning to find them stolen.

Eli Ware has autism and cerebral palsy. His mom Mindy Littlefield said Eli usually has a big grin on his face. Along with country music, his biggest source of joy comes from his tricycles.

“If he’s not watching videos, he will go ride his bike," said Littlefield. "Those are his two favorite things: music and his bicycles. That's his whole life.”

Mindy said because Eli is autistic, he has a very strict routine from the moment he wakes up.

He has parked the trikes in the front yard for six years and they’ve never had an issue until now.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knows him, waves, says hello," said Mindy. "He’s the friendliest guy in the neighborhood.”

But Wednesday night, someone took both trikes out of the yard.

One was recovered by police late Thursday morning in the neighborhood, but whoever took it broke the seat and the wheels are missing.

“I didn’t expect it. I don't ever have to worry about putting the bikes anywhere because everybody in the neighborhood knows our routine," she said.

After Mindy made a post on Facebook, hundreds of people offered help, and then a few hours later, police found the second bike across town!

Mindy said even though the bikes are damaged, she and Eli can’t stop smiling from all the support.

Sapulpa police want to warn as we go into the holiday season to lock up your house and cars, hide your valuables and speak up if you see something suspicious.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend

Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy