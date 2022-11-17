Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs

A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day.

The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking the trikes, so they were devastated Thursday morning to find them stolen.

Eli Ware has autism and cerebral palsy. His mom Mindy Littlefield said Eli usually has a big grin on his face. Along with country music, his biggest source of joy comes from his tricycles.

“If he’s not watching videos, he will go ride his bike," said Littlefield. "Those are his two favorite things: music and his bicycles. That's his whole life.”

Mindy said because Eli is autistic, he has a very strict routine from the moment he wakes up.

He has parked the trikes in the front yard for six years and they’ve never had an issue until now.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knows him, waves, says hello," said Mindy. "He’s the friendliest guy in the neighborhood.”

But Wednesday night, someone took both trikes out of the yard.

One was recovered by police late Thursday morning in the neighborhood, but whoever took it broke the seat and the wheels are missing.

“I didn’t expect it. I don't ever have to worry about putting the bikes anywhere because everybody in the neighborhood knows our routine," she said.

After Mindy made a post on Facebook, hundreds of people offered help, and then a few hours later, police found the second bike across town!

Mindy said even though the bikes are damaged, she and Eli can’t stop smiling from all the support.

Sapulpa police want to warn as we go into the holiday season to lock up your house and cars, hide your valuables and speak up if you see something suspicious.