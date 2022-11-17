Walleye trade goalie Parenteau to rival Fort Wayne

The Toledo Walleye have traded rookie goaltender Rylan Parenteau to the rival Fort Wayne Komets.

Parenteau, who is coming off a solid senior season at the University of New Brunswick, had not appeared in a regular-season game for the Walleye.

The 26-year-old played in a portion of Toledo's second preseason game. Parenteau had nine saves on 12 shots in a 5-2 loss to Kalamazoo on Oct. 15.

Parenteau was caught up in a goalie logjam in the system of the Detroit Red Wings — Toledo's NHL parent club. The Red Wings have sent two goaltenders to Toledo, Sebastian Cossa and John Lethemon, this season.

Cossa, a first-round draft choice, has played in seven of Toledo's eight games. Lethemon is expected to start one of the team's two home games this weekend.

Toledo also brought back goaltender Max Milosek, who played in 17 games for the team last year. Milosek has started in one game for the Walleye this season.

Coach Dan Watson recruited Parenteau in the offseason and signed him in September.

“He's a great kid who worked hard, but had zero opportunity to play,” Watson said. “So, we got him to a place, the only place, that needed a goalie long term.”

Last season, Parenteau went 14-1-0 with a 1.31 goals-against-average and a .938 save percentage in college. He finished his college career with a 37-5-0 record, posting a 1.67 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage in 53 games.

Watson was anticipating that Parenteau and Milosek would provide an excellent goalie tandem, but the Red Wings want to get Cossa significant playing time.

Parenteau made his pro debut last spring with the Newfoundland Growlers, appearing in two games.

As for trading him to Toledo's fiercest rival, Watson said he did not hesitate.

“This is more about the development of a player and person than location,” Watson said. “He worked very hard, and had a great attitude while he was here and so he deserves an opportunity to potentially see game action.”

The Walleye received financial compensation in the trade.

Toledo hosts Wheeling on Friday and Indy on Saturday. Fort Wayne comes to the Huntington Center next Friday, Nov. 25.