theperrynews.com
November 28 meeting planned for 100+ People for Perry
The 100+ People for Perry charity group will hold its fourth-quarter meeting Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Spring Valley Ballroom of the Hotel Pattee. Since its founding, the group has committed $191,000 to 27 local nonprofit projects. The mission of 100+ People for Perry is “to invest...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
theperrynews.com
Holiday feasts call for food-safety awareness
Such a problem to have – more food than you can eat. The Dallas County Health Department offers some advice on how to handle your bounty. When preparing your feast, start by washing your hands, counters, cutting boards and seldom-used utensils and pans before getting started. (Your giant roaster may not have been used since last year.)
theperrynews.com
Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek closed indefinitely
The Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek in southern Perry will remain closed until further notice, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Monday. Repairs on the structure began Nov. 4. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at 515-993-4289.
theperrynews.com
Jane Ridihalgh of Perry
Jane Ridihalgh, 80, of Perry passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
KCCI.com
Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place
ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Scott Yarrington of Woodward was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near the 141 mile marker when his vehicle struck a cow. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $20,000. Eoin Davis of Perry was traveling on Iowa Highway...
Big-name concerts announced for IndyCar Weekend at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — It was such a success this past summer, Hy-Vee is making sure the excitement only grows for this summer’s IndyCar Race Weekend. Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced the four headlining acts for concerts that will bookend the NTT IndyCar Series races on July 22nd and July 23rd next summer at the Iowa Speedway in […]
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
KCCI.com
Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting
During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
Abu Sama runs into championship record books
Abu Sama, Southeast Polk senior running back, rushed for an all-classes title game record 372 yards and six touchdowns, four of them longer than 60 yards. Southeast Polk won its second straight class 5A championship, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley. SEP’s 5-star lineman, and Hawkeye commit, Kadyn Proctor, helped open some of the holes […]
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Southeast Polk's Abu Sama has record-setting performance in blowout of Valley in 5A title game
By Nick Petaros | Photos by Matthew Putney CEDAR FALLS – Southeast Polk’s offensive line is capable of moving a mountain. A crack of daylight was all that Rams’ running back Abu Sama needed to find the end zone Friday night during a historic championship game performance. Sama became ...
ankenyfanatic.com
TOTAL MISMATCH: Jaguars romp to 74-6 victory at East in season opener
The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team will play perhaps the most difficult schedule in program history this season–thanks to the formation of the new nine-team CIML Conference. Friday’s season opener at Des Moines East might have been one of the few breathers on the Jaguars’ schedule.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Final football Friday sees multiple back-to-back champions
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The final football Friday of the 2022 season saw three back-to-back state champions crowned. In class 3A, Harlan overcame to 23-7 4th quarter deficit to defeat Mt. Vernon to claim its second straight title and its 14th title in school history. In class 1A, Van...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested after allegedly strangling wife
A Waukee man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his wife in the course of a domestic dispute. Antonio Ramirez, 44, of 702 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Collins Drive,...
