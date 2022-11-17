Read full article on original website
Deena L. Wilson
Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to...
Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
Isaac Lister — PENDING
Isaac Lister, 32, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab Wabash. Born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1982, Michelle was the daughter of Harold “Butch” Spaulding Jr. and Elaine (Bores) Spaulding. She was a 2001 graduate of Wawasee High School and completed the Fairfield High School cosmetology program.
Derek A. Wray
Derek A. Wray, 33, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Derek was born Sept. 21, 1989, in Warsaw, the son of Christopher and Barbara (Long) Wray. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School with the Class of ’08 and earned his degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne. Derek owned and operated Renewed Tech Repair in Warsaw and also enjoyed his longtime association with Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill. He attended Home Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, had a hunger for God’s Word and shared his faith with all those whom he encountered. Derek was an outdoorsman who enjoyed his 4-wheeler and dirt bike. He also enjoyed bow-hunting, fishing, Notre Dame Football and caring for his dogs, Lilly and Gemma.
Kasmatie Robertson — PENDING
Kasmatie Robertson, 36, Warsaw, passed away in her residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Robert Gale Benson — PENDING
Robert Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
RTC Announces First Project Completion Of Fiber Optic Expansion In Fulton County
Having recently completed fiber builds in the towns of Macy, Burket, Silver Lake and Mentone, RTC Fiber Communications is now engaged in several fiber expansion projects throughout Fulton, Marshall and Pulaski Counties. On May 5, RTC was awarded six grants from Next Level Broadband Connections Round 3 in the amount of $14,852,523. These funds will aid RTC in being able to pass an additional 4,954 homes with fiber. The total cost of these projects are estimated to be over $25 million.
Roy A. Norman
Roy A. Norman, Warsaw, passed away at his residence surrounded by family at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov.18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born on May 4, 1930, in Macy to Judel (Aulspaugh) Norman and Jesse Franklin Norman. On July 21, 1951, he married the love of...
Carl Smith
Carl E. Smith, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 3, 1943. On May 15, 1965, he married Annell (Hoover) Smith; she survives. He is also survived by daughter, Lorinn L. Smith, Fort Wayne; son, Todd E. (Tina)...
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
Linda Kay Cripe
Linda Kay Cripe, 76, Claypool, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945. On June 5, 1964, Linda married the love of her life and best friend, David L. Cripe. Survivors include her husband, David L. Cripe,...
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Feliz Navidad Tour At The Lerner Theatre Canceled
ELKHART — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jordan Feliz show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Lerner Theatre has been canceled. Jordan Feliz will make best efforts to come back to The Lerner in the near future. For questions, please email [email protected]. If purchase was made via...
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service
MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
Friends Of The Library Announce ‘Lights Of Love’ Tree
The holidays are almost here, and most people are beginning to think about decorations, gifts, special foods and celebrations. The Friends of the Library group would like to invite the public to celebrate in a new way this year. There will be a new tree in the library, celebrating all those who have been a bright spot in the lives of others. It is called the “Lights of Love” tree, and anyone can be a part of this celebration by sponsoring a light on the tree.
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
North Webster Community Public Library — Teens Can Make A Pumpkin Pie
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. Do you like pie? Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Stephen P. Thomas
Stephen P. Thomas, 66, Lakeville, died at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Aug. 25, 1956. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Wayne) Murphy, Lakeville; and his brother, Wayne (Karin) Thomas, Lakeville. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is in charge of...
