Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
Report shows Southwest Austin home prices up, number of sales down for October
For the Southwest Austin market, median prices continued to increase 5.4% from October 2021 to $575,750. (Weston Warner/Community Impact) The latest Austin Board of Realtors report shows prices in the Southwest Austin housing market continue to increase while the number of sales continues to decrease. Although the Austin housing market...
Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard
Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
Flower Moon Botanicals brings Texas-grown hemp and CBD products to downtown New Braunfels
Margaret Green (left) and Shelly Peebles source and sell a variety of CBD wellness products. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Flower Moon Botanicals opened a trailer retail shop next to Pedego Electric Bicycles at 133 Hampe St., New Braunfels, after opening an online shop earlier this year. The store, owned and operated...
13 places to dine in and order takeout from in Austin this Thanksgiving
TLC is offering Thanksgiving to-go packs and dine-in service on Nov. 24. (Courtesy TLC) Calling all Austinites who are not in the mood to cook this holiday season: Here are six Thanksgiving meal packages to preorder now and eight restaurants to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving preorder packages. 1....
Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin
Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
City shares winter weather preparedness tips for Austinites
Austin officials shared advice for cold weather preparations ahead of the winter season. (Community Impact staff) Ahead of the holiday season and with chillier weather arriving in Central Texas, the city of Austin is recommending residents ready themselves for potential winter conditions arriving over the coming months. The city's own...
12-hole indoor miniature golf spot The Dirdie Birdie now open at the Domain in Northwest Austin
The Dirdie Birdie Founders Vik and Lina Khasat took nearly two and a half years to plan and design the miniature golf space with Nine & Eye, a design and fabrication team, to make the experience reflective of Austin. (Courtesy The Dirdie Birdie) The Dirdie Birdie, an immersive miniature golf...
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Voodoo Doughnuts to open second Austin location before end of 2022
It's the sixth new store this year.
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Cedar Park to open Lakeline Park prior to end of 2022
Phase One will include picnic pavilions, a multipurpose pavilion, playgrounds, a great lawn area, a canoe and kayak launch, fishing pier, multipurpose fields, restrooms, parking and about three miles of trails. (Rendering courtesy city of Cedar Park) The city of Cedar Park is preparing to hold a ribbon-cutting for Phase...
SLAB BBQ & Beer is now open in Sunset Valley
SLAB BBQ & Beer opened a location in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. (Courtesy SLAB BBQ & Beer) SLAB BBQ & Beer opened in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. Slab is known for the McDowell, its rib sandwich, as well as El...
Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels
The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
