KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
foxsanantonio.com
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on NW Loop 410 overnight. Ruben Griego, 25, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME. The driver initially fled on foot after the crash, but...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
KTRE
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison after fatal crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 28-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Friday afternoon, the jury found Armando Gonzales Jr, guilty of Felony Murder.. Judge Jeffery T. Robnett assessed punishment at 60 years in the Texas Department...
17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
KSAT 12
Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street. According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the...
KSAT 12
Program for severe mental illness finds success through involvement of a judge
SAN ANTONIO – Eric Smith began his life as a talented and gifted student, but severe bipolar disorder took over in his teenage years. Fast forward through a bout of addiction, which was co-occurring with severe mental illness, and he was eventually living out of his car and dealing with episodes of psychosis.
KSAT 12
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
KTSA
Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is giving details on a case of human trafficking. Investigators say 52-year-old Rosita Lira had been on the law enforcement radar for possible drug smuggling or drug use, but when deputies pursued the case several weeks ago, they could not find Lira.
KSAT 12
Investigation underway after man is shot on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Roland Road near the intersection with J Street, not far from Herrera Park and Interstate 10. According...
KTSA
Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
foxsanantonio.com
Man faces life sentence after fatally shooting man in road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man faces a life sentence after he was accused of fatally shooting a man during a road rage incident. Described as a case of road rage, police say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez shot and killed 29-year-old Andrew Rangel, during rush hour traffic along I-35 back in May.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Woman forced six migrants into manual labor for ‘slave wages’, sheriff says
A 52-year-old woman accused of forcing six migrants into manual labor for low wages was arrested after being caught in the act by undercover investigators, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Rosita Lira was booked Wednesday on six counts of human trafficking, all second-degree felonies, according to Bexar County...
