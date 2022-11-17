ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTRE

San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison after fatal crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 28-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Friday afternoon, the jury found Armando Gonzales Jr, guilty of Felony Murder.. Judge Jeffery T. Robnett assessed punishment at 60 years in the Texas Department...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Investigation underway after man is shot on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Roland Road near the intersection with J Street, not far from Herrera Park and Interstate 10. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman forced six migrants into manual labor for ‘slave wages’, sheriff says

A 52-year-old woman accused of forcing six migrants into manual labor for low wages was arrested after being caught in the act by undercover investigators, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Rosita Lira was booked Wednesday on six counts of human trafficking, all second-degree felonies, according to Bexar County...

