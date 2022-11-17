Read full article on original website
Clint Hatfield
3d ago
I couldn't get tickets to see Taylor 😩 😫...oh wait...I made no effort to get tickets to see Taylor 🤣🤣🤣
Puglover
3d ago
Wouldn't it be nice if Shapiro was as concerned about violent crime in PA? Pretty sure he won't be concerned as Governor either.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
TechCrunch
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos
This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
CMT
Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle
The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
What could you buy for the price of a ticket to see Taylor Swift
The general sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been canceled by Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, it can get quite expensive. Here are three other ways you could spend your money instead of being front row center for The Eras Tour.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
How John Fetterman Beat Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
John Fetterman pursued an every-county strategy that ran up the margins in rural areas
Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Because It Already Sold Them All
Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour public sale, stating that the vast majority of tickets were sold during presales and that not enough tickets remained to do a public sale. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory...
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Taylor Swift’s Eras presale disaster sets off investigation into Ticketmaster over possible antitrust violations
Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour is expected to be one of the year’s biggest. Ticketmaster and Live Nation are being investigated by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti following the chaotic and disastrous presale event for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour that saw “historically unprecedented demand.”. Amid the overwhelming...
Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro taking complaints over Taylor Swift Ticketmaster problems
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official thinks Ticketmaster might be in some “trouble, trouble, trouble” after a fiasco over canceled sales for pop star Taylor Swift’s latest concert tour. On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled the planned public sale of tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour that were set to...
Tennessee’s AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Fiasco
Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a fiasco. Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster. On Tues (Nov 15), those codes were emailed. When people attempted to use them, they spent hours in online waiting rooms or dealt with a site that wouldn’t load.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
Taylor Swift ticket snafu caused by Ticketmaster abusing its market power, Senate antitrust chair says
Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized Ticketmaster in an open letter to its CEO, saying she has "serious concerns" about the company's operations following a service meltdown Tuesday that left Taylor Swift fans irate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Ticket Sales Disaster
Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase over the recent debacle regarding tickets to her upcoming tour. Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase for the debacle regarding tickets to her next tour. The company says that it is actively working to resolve the situation. “We...
Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues
You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Taylor Swift fans 'deeply upset' after Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales: 'Your one job'
Taylor Swift fans vented their frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the ticket company canceled Friday sales due to "extraordinarily high demands."
