Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail
Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
Bike and pedestrian advocates demand safer streets, remember victims of traffic crashes
Bicyclist Mark Linehan, 70, approached Southeast Division Street from 117th Avenue in a marked crosswalk Sunday when a car blew through and struck him. Linehan was heading to a rally to demand safer streets when he was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured. “I’m lucky, but this is evidence that...
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
FBI honors Washington County couple for their dedication to raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl in wake of son’s death
Jon and Jennifer Epstein were honored Friday with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership award for their efforts to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl in the wake of their 18-year-old son’s overdose death in December 2020. The Washington County couple’s son Cal died while he was...
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Police shoot, injure man after armed robbery in SE Portland, police say
Portland police injured a man early Saturday morning in the Reed neighborhood of Southeast Portland after an officer or officers fired shots, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. At 12:24 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alleged armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell...
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality
The multi-pronged strategy forwarded by Mayor Ted Wheeler to build outdoor sites for homeless campers and eventually ban unsanctioned camping isn’t a plan for solving homelessness. But it’s a plan for helping solve the reality we’re in right now. Even with hundreds of millions of dollars going to rent...
Readers respond: Tolling shifts problems to neighborhoods
The argument that tolling I-5 and I-205 would make those venues safer would certainly be offset by making our neighborhoods less safe, (“Opinion: Tolling can keep Oregonians moving - and moving safely,” November 13). Drivers would find alternate routes through neighborhoods to avoid the tolls. We should not...
Portland sees stagnant air, partly cloudy skies Monday; high 51
Stagnating air trapped at the surface will lower the air quality around the metro area Monday. As of 5 a.m., most of Portland and the surrounding metro area were in the “moderate” category. But south of the city, some areas were seeing pockets of “unhealthy” air quality with...
Portland to host NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2030
A Final Four is coming to Oregon. The NCAA on Monday named Portland a host site for the 2030 NCAA Women’s Final Four, bringing one of college basketball’s marquee events to the state for the first time. “To say we are excited is a massive understatement — this...
Portland Trail Blazers fall back to earth ahead of 4-game trip
In a roundabout way, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups warned near the end of his team’s recent 4-2 trip that a downturn could be on the on the horizon. Since then, the Blazers have gone 1-3 and suffered two close home losses, including a 118-113 defeat Saturday to the Utah Jazz (12-6).
Portland Pilots beat Oregon State Beavers, advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA men’s soccer tournament
In the days leading up to Portland’s NCAA Tournament match against Oregon State, Pilots head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt made starting fast a point of emphasis. Slow first halves had been problematic for his team, especially during a loss to the Beavers on Oct. 14, when the Pilots couldn’t overcome a 2-0 first half deficit.
Luke Leighton scores two through the air as Sheldon bests Tualatin 28-14 in Class 6A football semifinal
Some big catches from senior tight end Luke Leighton and a whole lot of stellar defense propelled unbeaten Sheldon past Tualatin 28-14 in the OSAA Class 6A semifinals Friday night at McNary High School. The win set up a rematch between Sheldon and West Linn in next Friday’s state championship...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard to be reevaluated in 1 to 2 weeks
Damian Lillard has a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg, the Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday, and will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard suffered the injury Saturday night in the third quarter of the Blazers’ 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz. He underwent magnetic resonance imaging afterward, which revealed the injury.
West Linn tops 500 yards of total offense in 49-17 Class 6A semifinal rout of Central Catholic
When Central Catholic intercepted West Linn quarterback Sam Leavitt, then scored a touchdown less than two minutes into the Class 6A semifinal at Pioneer Stadium, the Rams sideline erupted with energy. They had all the momentum, and perhaps a third-straight state title was in reach. But Leavitt and the Lions...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0