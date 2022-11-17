ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCAD grad talks about his work on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

By Edward Moody
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film.

That includes a former WSAV employee turned underwater camera specialist. Marc Casey worked on the film as an underwater camera technician and assistant. He joined WSAV live on First News at 4 to talk about the experience.

Casey worked worked on set for underwater cinematographer, Pete Zuccarini, and spent several months maintaining the underwater camera gear. With the main camera unit, Marc set up complex underwater housings and assisted the production with various other underwater camera needs. He assisted on 90% of the underwater scenes in the movie.

“The Black Panther is truly a treasure to the community,” Casey said. “It was great being on the set of “Wakanda Forever,” I was more excited that I represented my culture by working in my specialty, underwater filming.”

He worked for WSAV for several years in the early 2000s. Since that time he’s made a career of working on many big budget projects including Vampire Diaries, The Walking Dead, Ozark and many more.

