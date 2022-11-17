ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Tennessee Tech handles cold-shooting Bucs

COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game as Tennessee Tech took a 69-62 non-conference victory Sunday at the Eblen Center.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Mississippi State ends Bucs' season with blowout win

STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
STARKVILLE, MS
Johnson City Press

ETSU set for game at Tennessee Tech

It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 4 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger

The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record

KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’

As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals

MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
MARYVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton looking to make another deep postseason run

Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby

ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks

Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as the team kept winning games. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21

Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting

East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:
Johnson City Press

ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade

East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Johnson City Press

Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni

ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus

East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day

David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...

