Johnson City Press
Tennessee Tech handles cold-shooting Bucs
COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game as Tennessee Tech took a 69-62 non-conference victory Sunday at the Eblen Center.
Johnson City Press
Mississippi State ends Bucs' season with blowout win
STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
Johnson City Press
ETSU set for game at Tennessee Tech
It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 4 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger
The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
Johnson City Press
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's late-season run could be sign of better things to come
It was a unique group of football players for Science Hill this season, and perhaps the start of something special. While the eight victories ranks only in a tie for 10th place in the playoff era, this year’s version of the Hilltoppers showed a determination that stood out.
Johnson City Press
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Hampton looking to make another deep postseason run
Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
Johnson City Press
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Johnson City Press
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as the team kept winning games. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21
Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
Johnson City Press
ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting
East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:
Johnson City Press
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus
East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission will vote on assisting the University of Tennessee Extension Office in obtaining new property
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The Hawkins County Commission Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear...
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
