White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Brittney Griner Getting Sent to the Harshest Type of Russian Prison for Women
"It's not an easy life in a settlement colony, but it's a lot harsher in a general regime colony" Natalia Filimonovna, from the NGO Russia Behind Bars, tells PEOPLE Brittney Griner is getting sent to the harshest category of penal colonies for women, a so-called general regime prison, her lawyers tell PEOPLE. Many women in Russia are sent to one of the 106 mixed gender low-security settlement penal colonies, but Griner's conviction for drugs means she will be serving her nine-year sentence in one of the 35 high security...
Photos: Meet Brittney Griner's Notable Ex-Wife
The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony. Friends and family members of Griner are wishing for her safe return. Griner's wife,...
Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap
An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
WATCH: Brittney Griner's wife says imprisonment is 'political' after appeal denial
On Tuesday's episode of The View, Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, discussed how she's coping with her partner's imprisonment in Russia.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders
The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
Russia's penal colonies are often grim, cramped facilities. Here's what could await Brittney Griner
US women's basketball star Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony, where conditions are often tough and have drawn concern from international watchdogs.
Joe Biden makes major Brittney Griner statement
After denying Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th, Russia transferred the imprisoned WNBA star to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for trafficking hashish oil while boarding a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in January. The sports world was aghast at the...
In Russia's 'land of prison' where Brittney Griner is held
The news that American basketball player Brittney Griner had arrived in the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, also known as the Russian "land of prisons", left locals rather unmoved. - Black, lesbian and American - But Brittney Griner is a special case: there is talk of a possible prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which could see her return home.
Brittney Griner on the Move to Russian Penal Colony But No One Knows Where
Brittney Griner is “in the process” of being transferred to a Russian penal colony but her Russian legal team has warned they don’t know her current location or where she is going. The process began Nov. 4, her attorneys said Wednesday in Moscow, with her team and U.S. officials kept in the dark until Tuesday. She was moved a day after a visited by U.S. Embassy officials, stunning her team who thought they had weeks or months after her appeal was denied Oct. 25. The move spells trouble for Griner, with penal colonies notorious for their harsh conditions compared to the Moscow jail she’s been in since February. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” her legal team said, according to ESPN. A statement from Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, “Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being.”Read it at ESPN
Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who could be swapped for Griner?
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The life of Viktor Bout reads like a spy thriller. Russia wants the jailed arms dealer back in Moscow and is discussing a prisoner swap with the United States that could see him exchanged for Americans imprisoned in Russia including basketball star Brittney Griner.
Sports World Reacts To Russia's Brittney Griner Update
According to Russian media, the state is now open to discussing a prisoner swap with the United States regarding WNBA star Brittney Griner. The U.S. State Department has shot down those claims, saying Russia is not being open about its willingness to discuss a Griner swap. However, Russia is claiming...
U.S. State Department Makes Concerning Announcement About Brittney Griner’s Transfer to Russian Penal Colony
Following the news that Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony, the… The post U.S. State Department Makes Concerning Announcement About Brittney Griner’s Transfer to Russian Penal Colony appeared first on Outsider.
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
Fred Hickman, Former CNN Anchor, Dies at 66
Fred Hickman, former sports anchor at CNN, died November 9 at age 66. He had suffered from liver cancer. Hickman spent 21 years at CNN, anchoring Sports Tonight, and also worked at ESPN and YES Network, among other networks and stations. Hickman started at CNN in 1980, the year of...
Russia says it expects "positive result" in Griner prisoner swap talks
The Kremlin aims to secure the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in any prisoner swap with the U.S., a senior Russian official told the news agency Interfax on Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has said the two countries have been in talks about a potential...
FIFA World Cup: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem prior to match against England
The Iranian men's national team were completely silent as the country's national played prior to their World Cup opener against England in Qatar on Monday. The choice to not sing along was a protest of the Iran government's violent reaction towards protests throughout the country in response to the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini.
