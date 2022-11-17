Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Stocks slip; Disney soars after reinstating Iger as CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 33,725. The index held...
MySanAntonio
FTX says it owes more than $3 billion to creditors
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed amid a liquidity crisis earlier this month, owes creditors at least $3 billion, it said in a new court filing. And 10 of its creditors are owed at least $100 million. The revelations, which came in a filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware...
MySanAntonio
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
MySanAntonio
Insider Q&A: Ken Lin, CEO of Credit Karma
NEW YORK (AP) — Credit Karma is probably best known for giving Americans regular access to their credit scores, but the San Francisco-based company also acts as a starting place to shop for a loan, bank account or mortgage. Roughly 76 million Americans have used Credit Karma, giving the...
MySanAntonio
Sequoia-Backed WeLab seeks funds at $2 billion value, sources say
WeLab, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing, is weighing a new funding round that could value the Hong Kong-based fintech firm at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million in the new...
MySanAntonio
Musk fires more Twitter sales workers after 'hardcore' purge
Elon Musk laid off more Twitter workers from the sales side of the social network's business beginning late on Sunday, further trimming a staff that had already been decimated by cuts and resignations. Last week, Musk had asked workers to commit to his more "hardcore" version of the company or...
USDA blames Russia for rising price of Thanksgiving dinner
USDA says Russia, bird flu and drought are all conspiring to raise prices on your annual Thanksgiving feast, but says there are plenty of turkeys for Americans.
MySanAntonio
Swedish housing is now in the worst rout since the 1990s
Sweden's home-price decline accelerated in October, as the Nordic country gripped by the most severe housing slump in three decades shows what may lie ahead for many other developed economies. One of the pacesetters for a global housing downturn fueled by soaring inflation and central bank moves to curb price...
MySanAntonio
Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported a loss of $91.1 million in its third quarter. The Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Shell to evaluate 25 billion-pound U.K. investments on windfall tax
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shell will "evaluate" its plan for as much as 25 billion pounds of U.K. investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
MySanAntonio
Saudis deny report of talks on OPEC+ oil-production increase
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing an oil-production increase for the OPEC+ meeting next month, and said it stands ready to make further cuts if needed. Crude futures pared earlier losses, trading 1.8% lower at $86.04 a barrel as of 5:18 p.m. in London. “The...
MySanAntonio
Justice Department said to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the owner of Ticketmaster, whose sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets descended into chaos this week, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The investigation is focused on whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.
MySanAntonio
Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism, issuing a mixed ruling that also hands a loss to the federal labor agency that sued the company earlier this year. The ruling came in a court case brought by...
MySanAntonio
Biden turns 80 and joins growing ranks of octogenarians who still work
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Last year, when Bob Hyde was 78, he stood in front of a mirror and decided it was time to retire. Hyde, who lives in Rio Rancho, N.M., ran his own accounting company and was glad to be free of deadlines, payroll, and hiring. He learned to make sourdough bread and kimchi, and began teaching himself clarinet.
MySanAntonio
Latin America bank picks Brazil's Goldfajn as next president
Governments from Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. chose Brazil's Ilan Goldfajn to become the next chief of the Inter-American Development Bank, a key financial institution for the region and one of its most coveted jobs. Goldfajn, 56, the current Western Hemisphere director of the International Monetary Fund, was...
MySanAntonio
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost...
MySanAntonio
Korean truckers to strike again in risk to global supply chains
Truckers in South Korea are planning to go on strike for a second time this year, threatening again to disrupt global supply chains for everything from automobiles to fuel. The Cargo Truckers' Solidarity division of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union is asking members to stop work nationwide from 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, Yeonsu Park, a union spokeswoman, said on Monday.
Comments / 0