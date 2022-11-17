Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chargers' Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams' return to the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup ended up being brief. The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, though, believes the team has plenty of confidence in Pruitt. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit, and he deserves a whole lot,” Mariota said. “Like, not only does he block at the point of attack and do a lot of different things for us. Unfortunately, with Kyle going down, he had to step into a bigger role and had a huge play for us on one of those keepers.”
Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter
DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season.
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
Nets' Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons tilted his head in bemusement at the suggestion enough time had passed since his bitter split with the 76ers that his Philadelphia homecoming might be greeted with more affection than acrimony. His look, which became an instant meme, had the appearance of a player...
Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points. Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.
76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays...
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn't expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night.
Davis leads way with 26 points, Memphis takes down VCU 62-47
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis's 26 points helped Memphis defeat VCU 62-47 on Sunday night. Davis also added seven assists for the Tigers (2-1). Keonte Kennedy scored nine points for the Tigers and DeAndre Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
