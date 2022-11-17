P&Z approves new Lakes Park plan, amenities

A major development review of the plan for the city’s newest park received unanimous approval this week from the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The park would be in The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado, at the southwestern corner of North Powers Parkway and West Placone Lane on an 8.5-acre site donated to the city by Lakes developer METRO RED-1 LLC, Meritage Homes of Arizona and the Rancho El Dorado Phase III Homeowners Association.

The park would feature two lighted Little League baseball fields, 126 parking spaces, plaza with benches, concession and restroom building, and bicycle parking. This initial phase is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

A second phase would bring ramadas, basketball court and other amenities. There is no timeline for construction of Phase II.

The concession building is the park’s most-striking visual feature, with a modern design and rooftop “upper-deck” seating area for spectators.

Commissioner Ted Yocum lauded city staff’s vision in putting the park plan together.

“My compliments to staff and the applicant for addressing the potential parking demand that we might have,” Yocum said. “When you have four teams playing at one time, and you have the coaches, spectators, guests and all the team members, I think you’ll need all that parking you have there as often as not. And, with the potential loss of fields at Copper Sky, I think the timeliness of this project is certainly there.”

Commissioner Jim Irving cited city staff’s view toward the future.

“It’s just a really visionary approach by our parks and recreation, and I know they’re continuing to do these things,” Irving said. “I just think it so wonderful that our citizens can see that it’s not all just buildings. They’re also looking ahead to our ever-growing population, especially where our youth is concerned. I’m so happy to see this come about by the city. It is well thought out and well done.”

A trail may be incorporated along the southern side of the property that would connect to the powerline corridor.

The pump station on the northeastern corner of the site would be the water source for the park and its surrounding enclosure would be improved.

