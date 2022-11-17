Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Jaylen Brown tweets ‘energy’ about controversial Kyrie Irving supporters outside Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving returned to the court following a seven-game suspension by the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night but in the hours before tip, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered outside Barclays Center and chanted and marched in support of Irving per multiple reports. Jaylen Brown has been a...
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown said video of Kyrie Irving supporters ‘struck a chord’
When Jaylen Brown tweeted his approval of a video of Kyrie Irving supporters, many people quickly pointed out that the group was spewing harmful propaganda. That led to an explanation where Brown later tweeted Sunday night that he mistook the group for a fraternity. Brown expanded on his tweet and...
Jaylen Brown explains why he didn’t delete tweet about Kyrie Irving supporters
Jaylen Brown addressed his “energy” tweet about Kyrie Irving supporters at the United Center with reporters in greater depth on Monday after he later tweeted Sunday night that he mistook the group for a fraternity. Brown explained his original tweet was simply an endorsement of Irving’s return to...
Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 21)
The Celtics are playing the best basketball in the league as they’re on a nine-game winning streak. The league’s No. 1 offense has been paired up with an improving defense, which results in the league-best 13-3 record. The Bulls have stumbled recently as they’re on a four-game losing streak and have a 6-10 record. But Chicago did hand Boston its first loss of the season on the United Center court, so the Celtics will look to get some revenge. The last time the two teams met, the Celtics beat the Bulls 123-119 in a close finish.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win
The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Why Celtics winning without Jayson Tatum putting up MVP numbers should put NBA on notice
When the Celtics kept piling up wins while Jayson Tatum put up huge numbers, the MVP hype felt natural. But an off-night or two mixed into an 82-game season is not a huge deal. That’s been the case for Tatum as he put up 19 points in back-to-back games on low efficiency.
