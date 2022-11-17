Read full article on original website
Patriots still looking for answers on offense after big win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In the postgame locker room euphoria of the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, references to Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown gallop echoed throughout. “Just keep running home, bro!” receiver Nelson Agholor shouted in Jones’ direction. “Don’t even drive — just run!” But on a day in which New England’s special teams shined, and the defense’s dominance underlined its steady improvement throughout the season, it also highlighted just how far the offense is behind as the Patriots prepare to make their playoff push. Since quarterback Mac Jones returned from a three-game absence from an ankle sprain, he has led the offense on just two touchdown drives, compared to 10 field goals.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch vs. 49ers
The time is closely approaching for the Arizona Cardinals to once again fight with their backs against the wall. Two weeks ago, the Cardinals entered a three-game stretch against their NFC West opponents needing to go 2-1 to keep their postseason hopes alive. After losing against the Seahawks, a big...
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Ravens' David Ojabo: Sitting out Sunday
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Ojabo will have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Although the rookie linebacker is considered healthy, head coach John Harbaugh would like to continue ramping up his activity level in practice before he debuts.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Clutch in SNF victory
Mahomes completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. Mahomes was in rare form against a talented Chargers secondary despite missing top wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen). He also lost fill-in starter Kadarius Toney early in the contest to a hamstring injury, which makes Mahomes' robust stat line even more impressive all things considered. Mahomes fortunately did not lose the services of Travis Kelce, as the dynamic duo connected for three more scores amidst an already dominant campaign. Mahomes has not experienced any sort of dip in production sans Tyreek Hill in 2022, boasting 10-game totals of 3,265 passing yards and 28 touchdowns that are right on par with his dominant career norms. Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a reeling Rams squad next Sunday.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Pulled after poor showing
Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas. Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss, and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Won't play Week 11
Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: May get another crack at lead role
Drake appears likely to serve as the Ravens' lead running back in Sunday's game against the Panthers with Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) listed as questionable but trending toward sitting out, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport notes that the Ravens could choose to keep Edwards active if he checks out...
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
Rams' Brandon Powell: Uptick in playing time
Powell rushed once for minus-one yard and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints. He also returned two punts for nine yards and one kickoff for 34 yards. Powell's lengthy kickoff return was critical in setting up Tutu Atwell's first career touchdown,...
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Looks to be trending toward absence
Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that Colt McCoy will "definitively" start Monday, with the Cardinals having known since last week that Murray wasn't on track to play in Mexico City. After sitting out last week's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, Murray took part in practices Thursday through Saturday, though merely as a limited participant. The Cardinals seemingly want to see him put in a full practice -- or at least get more practice reps under his belt -- before clearing him for game action. Expect Murray to be included on the team's inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff. With McCoy on tap for another start, third-stringer Trace McSorley will serve as his backup for the second week in a row. Murray will presumably set his sights on a return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Chargers in Arizona.
