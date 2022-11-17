Read full article on original website

4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
UMass men’s basketball downs Charlotte, wins Myrtle Beach Invitational
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards.
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
5 Mass. colleges rank in top 10 Division 3 football teams in New England
Another season of New England small college football is coming to an end, but five colleges in Massachusetts are making waves for their football programs. Noontime Sports compiled a list from their poll of the top New England Division 3 college football teams. Here’s how they ranked. Springfield College...
Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs
WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
Looking Back: Photos from 20 years of Longmeadow field hockey dominance in Western Mass.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. For the past 20 years, Longmeadow has dominated the field hockey scene in Western Massachusetts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
MassLive.com
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
‘It’s a storybook ending’: Longmeadow field hockey wins their first state title in coach Ann Simons’ final season
WESTBOROUGH — As Longmeadow ran to the net to celebrate after the final whistle blew, Riley Harrington turned and made her way toward coach Ann Simons. Nodding her head and pointing to her as she ran closer to her coach, the two embraced in a moment that captured the feeling of the game.
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
MassLive.com
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism
Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, Sen. Adam Gomez host Thanksgiving charity event
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge and Senator Adam Gomez are teaming up to provide 150 meals to homeless and impoverished people in Springfield for their 2nd annual “Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community” event on Tuesday. Staff members of the popular jazz lounge and restaurant will work alongside Sen. Gomez...
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
West Springfield firefighters serve up research funding for MDA
Add a new qualification to the job description for West Springfield Mayor – competitive-level eating—specifically wings. Mayor William Reichelt joined the field of the 2022 West Springfield Fire Department Wing Eating Contest Sunday afternoon, all to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As members of the International Association of...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Westfield High School’s vocal and instrumental students make districts
WESTFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Westfield State University was the setting where hundreds of student musicians from high schools across Western Massachusetts auditioned for the Senior District Music Festival sponsored by the Massachusetts Music Educators Association. One dozen instrumental and vocal students from Westfield High School qualified for the district competition.
MassLive.com
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but declined to give any further details pending a news release later in the day. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m., Friday, at the Big Y on East Silver Street. There were also reports that he was spotted at about 1:10 p.m., Friday, walking northbound on North Elm Street, police said.
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
MassLive.com
