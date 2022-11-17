ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shankster
3d ago

Poor Democrats .. Twitter laid off 50% of its workforce and the platform works just fine. Wonder how efficiently we could run if we laid off 50% of Congress.

Peter Mohr
3d ago

Good administrators know how to delegate responsibility's. Elon is acting like he is going to personally micro manage the whole company. Good luck with that.

Rick Rathman
3d ago

The elon fans in the comments are as bad as the trump cult, Elon isn't nothing special, he screwed over people to get what he wants, hes not the founder of anything, he's been ran out of companies before because he wants it all about him, he's a spoiled little rich boy who doesn't know how to grow up, and all you Elon fans are just looking for something to make them feel special. what a bunch of brown nosers.

Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
