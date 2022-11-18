ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

County planning board votes against Fun Park request; commissioners get final say

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Pitt County’s planning board voted against a rezoning request for a go-cart track and mini golf after six residents near the proposed facility spoke out about noise, light and traffic concerns.

The vote at Wednesday’s meeting followed a public hearing on a request by Sawyer’s Property Management Group request to rezone 22.38 acres of property on Corey Road. The land is owned by the Sawyer’s and P&D Property Management Group, and they sought to rezone it from rural residential to a general commercial conditional district to allow for athletic fields, coin-operated amusement, miniature golf course, a go-cart raceway and other amenities like indoor sports and a restaurant.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners in October approved a request that the setback between a raceway and residential property with no structures be reduced to 200 feet from 500, while residential property with existing structures maintain a 500-foot setting. The board approved that with the stipulation that only electric go-carts would be permitted for noise purposes.

Eric Gooby, senior planner with Pitt County Planning and Development, said the rezoning request does not fall in line with the county’s comprehensive land use plan, with the area designated as suburban residential and failing to meet criteria for general commercial. Gooby added that planning staff found that the request is not reasonable nor in the public interest due to the size of the area proposed for rezoning.

Residents who live in the subdivisions around Corey Road, near the park’s location at 5120 Corey Road, found that proposed changes were specifically not in their interests, their neighbors’ nor their children’s.

“Sawyer’s Fun Park, fun for who?” said Jerry McRoy, a resident of Corey Ridge subdivision. “Not the residents in the local vicinity. Not for the children who might be working on homework or school projects or have their bedtime. Not the people driving down Corey Road, and especially not for the two families living directly in front of Sawyer’s operations. I feel badly for them most of all.”

McRoy and five others said that noise and light pollution from the park is already having a detrimental effect on their home life. They said the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been called multiple times for noise complaints stemming from karaoke nights and live music. McRoy said that music is supposed to be kept inside the facility but that isn’t the case; other residents added their houses shake from bass accompanying the music.

Katelin Koerner, who lives near the park, said that she can record music, lyrics and cheering from her back porch. She said increased traffic on Corey Road, where Pitt County Schools has many bus stops, would be a risk.

The county also received emails from residents. Among them was one from Lorie and Mike Schwartz, who expressed concern that the additions would create traffic issues among young, inexperienced drivers like ones from nearby D.H. Conley High School.

The lone proponent on Thursday night for Sawyer’s was Scott Anderson, who said that the two outdoor attractions complement the indoor facility. He said that traffic evaluations of Corey Road show the roadway has capacity for more vehicles and that the Fun Park’s peak hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays rather than when people commute for school or work.

Anderson added that electric go-carts emit 40-45 decibels at a distance of 50 feet, something previously stated at a county commissioners meeting in August. He said that the lighting would not be a stadium-style like at the neighboring Boyd Lee Park.

With the absence of planning board members Madison Downing, David Davenport, R.J. Hemby and John Landrine, the quorum vote was 7-0 unanimously to recommend the Board of Commissioners deny Sawyer’s request at their Dec. 19 meeting.

Sand mine raises flooding concerns

A second rezoning request by American Materials Company was approved unanimously despite some residents in the southeast area of Falkland saying they are concerned about flooding.

The board’s vote rezoned 107 acres of property on the southwestern side of Stokes Road, south of the intersection with Old River Road, from rural agricultural to rural agricultural conditional district, for expansion of an existing sand mine.

Gooby said the request was reasonable, in the public interest and consistent with the comprehensive land use plan. Resident Justina Ortega, through a translator, said water levels in the area get high when it rains and she worries the mine will effect that. Other residents spoke about similar concerns, but Gooby said that the proximity to the Tar River is a bigger issue after a question from board member Charles McLawhorn.

The item now goes to the board of commissioners.

