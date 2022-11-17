ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man behind bars after homicide

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan brothers in national spotlight with investment deal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Traverse City natives are in the national spotlight after pitching their company on ABC's Shark Tank. Dakota and Garret Porter, co-founders of ActionGlow, landed a deal Friday night. The Porters watched the episode with family and friends at the City Opera House. The...
UpNorthLive.com

East Jordan community digs out of 24-inches of snowfall

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 24 hours 24-inches of snowfall covered East Jordan in Charlevoix County. As residents woke up Friday morning, the changing landscape from the previous day may have been a bit shocking. "It's official, it's time to enjoy the winter weather," laughed resident Paula Volbach. Others...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Toys for Tots kickoff event cancelled due to weather

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Toys for Tots kickoff event at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City has been cancelled due to the snowfall. The annual event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade was also rescheduled. Snow...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

NCMC cuts ribbon on basketball court, hosts first-ever home game

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College held its first-ever home basketball game at its new court Friday night. The Timberwolves took on the Mott Community College Bears in their first-ever home game. NCMC President David Finely joined staff, sponsors, and board members for Friday’s dedication. The...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

St. Francis demolishes New Lothrop 53-8 to clinch trip to D7 state finals

CLARE -- The high school football state semifinals were contended on a snowy Saturday here in November with a familiar team making it to the final four. Traverse City St. Francis took on New Lothrop in the D7 semifinals. The Glads fell to the Hornets in the 2020 state finals 42-35 but avenged that loss in a big way with a 53-8 win over them in Saturday's semifinal.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy