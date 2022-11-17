CLARE -- The high school football state semifinals were contended on a snowy Saturday here in November with a familiar team making it to the final four. Traverse City St. Francis took on New Lothrop in the D7 semifinals. The Glads fell to the Hornets in the 2020 state finals 42-35 but avenged that loss in a big way with a 53-8 win over them in Saturday's semifinal.

