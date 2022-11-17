Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man behind bars after homicide
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly house fire in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly house fire in Antrim County. It happened at Green River Trout Farm in Chestonia Township. On Sunday, a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. One person and a dog were found dead inside the home. State...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
UpNorthLive.com
Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
UpNorthLive.com
If the snow keeps falling, ski resorts could open earlier this season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At Mt. Holiday, the heavy snowfall means the potential to open earlier in the season. On top of the many inches the lodge got during this winter storm, the staff there were busy making even more. Even though there is plenty of snow to...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan brothers in national spotlight with investment deal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Traverse City natives are in the national spotlight after pitching their company on ABC's Shark Tank. Dakota and Garret Porter, co-founders of ActionGlow, landed a deal Friday night. The Porters watched the episode with family and friends at the City Opera House. The...
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan community digs out of 24-inches of snowfall
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 24 hours 24-inches of snowfall covered East Jordan in Charlevoix County. As residents woke up Friday morning, the changing landscape from the previous day may have been a bit shocking. "It's official, it's time to enjoy the winter weather," laughed resident Paula Volbach. Others...
UpNorthLive.com
Toys for Tots kickoff event cancelled due to weather
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Toys for Tots kickoff event at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City has been cancelled due to the snowfall. The annual event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade was also rescheduled. Snow...
UpNorthLive.com
NCMC cuts ribbon on basketball court, hosts first-ever home game
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College held its first-ever home basketball game at its new court Friday night. The Timberwolves took on the Mott Community College Bears in their first-ever home game. NCMC President David Finely joined staff, sponsors, and board members for Friday’s dedication. The...
UpNorthLive.com
St. Francis demolishes New Lothrop 53-8 to clinch trip to D7 state finals
CLARE -- The high school football state semifinals were contended on a snowy Saturday here in November with a familiar team making it to the final four. Traverse City St. Francis took on New Lothrop in the D7 semifinals. The Glads fell to the Hornets in the 2020 state finals 42-35 but avenged that loss in a big way with a 53-8 win over them in Saturday's semifinal.
Comments / 0