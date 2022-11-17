ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Mackinac Bridge system upgrades will create two 30 minute closures

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Bridge will close to traffic two times next week for maintenance upgrades. The closures will take place on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30 for staff to replace the bridge's backup power system. High Wind Warning: Mackinac Bridge Authority issued high wind...
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

High wind warning issued for the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mighty Mac is under a high wind warning. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds in the Straits area are between 20-34 m.p.h. and are warning all drivers preparing to cross. Planned Bridge Closure: Mackinac Bridge system upgrades will create two 30 minute closures. Examples...
UpNorthLive.com

Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City tree lighting, light parade postponed due to weather

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade scheduled Saturday evening is postponed due to weather. The event was scheduled to begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Traverse City. Officials said the the postponement is due to reports of bad road conditions throughout...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mostly cloudy, light snow possible

Mostly cloudy sky today. Light snow showers are possible in the Upper Peninsula, but most of us get no new snow. The snow on the ground may blow around in the wind. Gusts over 35 miles per hour are expected. The wind will turn from west to northwest. High temperatures will be in the 32 to 38 degree range.
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey before he could become someones feast. The turkey named 'Mitch E. Gander' was named by Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods. Community Meals: Where you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal. The name was selected from more...
MICHIGAN STATE

