4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
UpNorthLive.com
Mackinac Bridge system upgrades will create two 30 minute closures
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Bridge will close to traffic two times next week for maintenance upgrades. The closures will take place on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30 for staff to replace the bridge's backup power system. High Wind Warning: Mackinac Bridge Authority issued high wind...
WWMT
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend
Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
whtc.com
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
UpNorthLive.com
High wind warning issued for the Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mighty Mac is under a high wind warning. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds in the Straits area are between 20-34 m.p.h. and are warning all drivers preparing to cross. Planned Bridge Closure: Mackinac Bridge system upgrades will create two 30 minute closures. Examples...
UpNorthLive.com
Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City tree lighting, light parade postponed due to weather
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade scheduled Saturday evening is postponed due to weather. The event was scheduled to begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Traverse City. Officials said the the postponement is due to reports of bad road conditions throughout...
UpNorthLive.com
Mostly cloudy, light snow possible
Mostly cloudy sky today. Light snow showers are possible in the Upper Peninsula, but most of us get no new snow. The snow on the ground may blow around in the wind. Gusts over 35 miles per hour are expected. The wind will turn from west to northwest. High temperatures will be in the 32 to 38 degree range.
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
UpNorthLive.com
2 dead after suffering cardiac events trying to clear snow in heavy NY snowstorm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Two people have died in New York in connection to the snowstorm that has dumped snow across western and northern parts of the state at a rapid pace, officials said Friday. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two males died after suffering a cardiac...
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey before he could become someones feast. The turkey named 'Mitch E. Gander' was named by Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods. Community Meals: Where you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal. The name was selected from more...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly house fire in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly house fire in Antrim County. It happened at Green River Trout Farm in Chestonia Township. On Sunday, a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. One person and a dog were found dead inside the home. State...
