Farmington, CT

Linda
3d ago

all a bunch of nonsense. people keep fighting about this stuff the government gets involved and before long this country is a communist country. keep it up folks! besides your setting a great example for future generations

3d ago

I’m not even from Farmington and I agree with the parents of Farmington. I feel we’re accommodating others and ignoring what our children and families believe in and celebrate! It’s ok to adjust and add different things to put educational calendars but it’s wrong to neglect what our Americans have believed in for generations! If they take it away a then maybe if parents feel that they don’t agree something they can chose too not to have their children participate. This how division begins… when you take from one and give to another and forcing a one way street!

from Connecticut
3d ago

They are over stepping their boundaries here. When they touch on religion, that is off limits . Since when does a school board determine religious holidays?? This is SHAMEFUL, DISGRACEFUL OF THESE MEN & WONEN WHO DECIDED THIS. So why don’t you forget the spring vacation?? Are you going to do away with CHRISTMAS AND OTHER HOLIDAYS?? This is not your job.

