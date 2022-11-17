Read full article on original website
Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions
Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
wabi.tv
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
Generations later, Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Penobscot tribal member Dawn Neptune Adams hugs her son, Kaden Adams, after reading the Phips Bounty Proclamation in the Council Chamber of Boston’s Old State House during the filming of Bounty. Courtesy of Upstander Project. Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare...
penbaypilot.com
Order free at-home COVID tests to prepare for safe holiday travel and gatherings
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of their planning for upcoming gatherings and travel to protect relatives and friends and help limit the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Households that order through Project Access...
WGME
Maine Lobstermen have 2 years to comply with regulations
Maine's lobster industry has caught a break in court. A federal judge has ruled lobster harvesters will have two years to comply with new fishing restrictions. The lobstermen successfully argued that the new restrictions should have been based on the best scientific and commercial data available. They claimed the agency...
WMTW
Mainers pay more for power as experts look to renewable energy
The price of electricity is expected to go up for Mainers in January of 2023. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a 49% increase to the standard rate supply portion of the CMP electric bill. That will amount to an average of 32-dollars more per month. The Chair of...
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase
For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
WMTW
Mainers gather to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers gathering today to mark the National Transgender Day of Remembrance. All were welcome at the candlelight vigil held at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church to remember those in our state who have been targeted or have suffered due to their gender identity or expression.
WPFO
'It is a significant increase:' Mainers worried about rising electric bills, fuel costs
PORTLAND (WGME) – Many Maine electric bills will be going up next year due to high fuel prices. The supply portion of a CMP bill will go up nearly 50 percent starting January 1, but for the first time in a long time, Maine is expected to have the lowest price of electricity in New England.
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
Government Technology
California Resident Rallies Neighbors to Build Fiber Network
(TNS) — A group of Los Altos Hills residents is standing up to internet giants Comcast and AT&T. Tech-rich but internet-poor, residents of the Silicon Valley neighborhood were fed up with sluggish broadband speeds of less than 25 Megabits-per-second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload — the federal definition of a home unserved by adequate internet.
An Open Letter to Mainers Who Seem to Forget How to Drive When Winter Hits
Once again, we have reached that special time of year. No, I’m not talking about yule logs, caroling, and spreading holiday cheer. I wish that’s what this letter was about, but sadly, that’s not the case. Mainers, it’s time to discuss this state’s egregious driving habits when the snow and ice start to fall.
thepulseofnh.com
Eversource Prepares Rate Hike Request
Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.
