cenlanow.com
NOLA Council approves $2.5 mil for new garbage contractors
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Thursday (Nov. 17th) The New Orleans City Council approved money to pay two new contractors to pickup residential garbage in the city. The decision comes after council members were previously split on spending the money because it will result in the city paying double for sanitation service in some parts of the city.
NOLA.com
Judge approves $10 million in real estate sales in archdiocese bankruptcy case
A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of two downtown property by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection more than two years ago in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sex abuse. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Meredith Grabill approved...
bigeasymagazine.com
Can Elected Officials Buy Clothing With Campaign Funds? No Says State Ethics Board
WVUE-TV broke a story on Wednesday, November 16 that the FBI is investigating a number of purchases by salon owner Tanya Blunt-Haynes, who has served as a well-paid stylist and image consultant for Mayor LaToya Cantrell for at least six years. Blunt-Haynes owns the popular Friends Salon Nola in the Gentilly neighborhood.
WDSU
New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
WWL-TV
Subpoenas issued over purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — At least two New Orleans-area stores have received subpoenas from a federal grand jury and been questioned by FBI agents about purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s image consultant, according to representatives of the businesses. Laura Rodrigue, a lawyer representing Ballin’s boutique – where the...
LA Workforce Commission touts record low unemployment
Federal labor data released Friday shows Louisiana has again posted a new record low rate of unemployment. The October rate was just 3.3 percent.
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Concerns about when Mayor Cantrell chooses to have security and when she doesn’t
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far in 2022, taxpayers have paid more than $50,000 for members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security team to travel with her on trips across the country and around the world. In the past, Cantrell said her reason for flying first class was for safety.
New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
fox8live.com
Crime commission leader, political analyst react to Cantrell investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of a local crime watchdog and a political analyst reacted to news of a federal investigation involving Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Rafael Goyeneche leads the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “I’ve heard that for a while,” said Goyeneche. He responded to Lee Zurik’s reporting that...
New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”
You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
an17.com
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
‘Misleading’ health data hid higher rates of asthma-related ER visits in St. John Parish, state cites error
The Louisiana Department of Health has publicly misrepresented the true rates of asthma-related emergency room visits in places like St. John the Baptist Parish, home to the controversial Denka manufacturing plant, according to Vickie Boothe, an environmental engineer and epidemiologist who spent a combined 33 years in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Threat forces UNO to cancel classes
UNO President John Nicklow announced that Monday’s classes are canceled and that the campus would also be closed. That announcement came Sunday night, two days after a possible threat against the university was made.
NOLA.com
Pythian Market food hall operator gets eviction notice; what's next for food vendors?
The operator of the Pythian Market on Loyola Street in New Orleans' Central Business District has been served with an eviction notice for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, throwing into question the future of the popular food hall and its 10 vendors. Local investment group...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
