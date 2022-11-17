ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cenlanow.com

NOLA Council approves $2.5 mil for new garbage contractors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Thursday (Nov. 17th) The New Orleans City Council approved money to pay two new contractors to pickup residential garbage in the city. The decision comes after council members were previously split on spending the money because it will result in the city paying double for sanitation service in some parts of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Lens

New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Crime commission leader, political analyst react to Cantrell investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of a local crime watchdog and a political analyst reacted to news of a federal investigation involving Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Rafael Goyeneche leads the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “I’ve heard that for a while,” said Goyeneche. He responded to Lee Zurik’s reporting that...
METAIRIE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”

You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
The Lens

‘Misleading’ health data hid higher rates of asthma-related ER visits in St. John Parish, state cites error

The Louisiana Department of Health has publicly misrepresented the true rates of asthma-related emergency room visits in places like St. John the Baptist Parish, home to the controversial Denka manufacturing plant, according to Vickie Boothe, an environmental engineer and epidemiologist who spent a combined 33 years in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Threat forces UNO to cancel classes

UNO President John Nicklow announced that Monday’s classes are canceled and that the campus would also be closed. That announcement came Sunday night, two days after a possible threat against the university was made.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
