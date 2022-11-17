Read full article on original website
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
IGN
Xbox Series S Gets a Massive Price Drop for Black Friday in the UK
Xbox Series S consoles have received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189.99 at both Amazon and Smyths Toys. We've already seen the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK hasn't been too far behind in following suit.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
CBS News
PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
IGN
PlayStation Black Friday Deals Have Officially Started: Today's Best PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
CBS News
Walmart just announced its next Black Friday PlayStation 5 restock, and it's happening tomorrow
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart is going to restock the...
ETOnline.com
40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Amazon's early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with holiday discounts to take advantage of this weekend. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, retailers have been rolling out their sales early this year, and the discounts at Amazon are major.
Here are some pretty epic Xbox and PC gaming headset deals
Black Friday Deals: These headset deals will elevate your sound game on Xbox and PC.
dotesports.com
Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
In the still ongoing drama surrounding Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard, there has been a continuous back and forth between the leadership of Xbox and PlayStation about the future of Call of Duty on both platforms. In part of Microsoft’s highly publicized push to keep the...
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
ZDNet
Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in early Black Friday sale
Early Black Friday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant's online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $799, saving at least $300 (roughly 27%) on its typical starting retail price of $1099.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
CNET
Best Black Friday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $39
The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
