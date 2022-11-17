ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Xbox Series S Gets a Massive Price Drop for Black Friday in the UK

Xbox Series S consoles have received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189.99 at both Amazon and Smyths Toys. We've already seen the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK hasn't been too far behind in following suit.
CBS News

PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
IGN

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Have Officially Started: Today's Best PS5 Offers

Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
ETOnline.com

40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

Amazon's early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with holiday discounts to take advantage of this weekend. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, retailers have been rolling out their sales early this year, and the discounts at Amazon are major.
dotesports.com

Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

In the still ongoing drama surrounding Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard, there has been a continuous back and forth between the leadership of Xbox and PlayStation about the future of Call of Duty on both platforms. In part of Microsoft’s highly publicized push to keep the...
ComicBook

PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
ComicBook

New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited

A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
ZDNet

Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in early Black Friday sale

Early Black Friday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant's online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $799, saving at least $300 (roughly 27%) on its typical starting retail price of $1099.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
SVG

GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature

"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
CNET

Best Black Friday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $39

The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?

Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.

