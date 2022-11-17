FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In the postgame locker room euphoria of the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, references to Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown gallop echoed throughout. “Just keep running home, bro!” receiver Nelson Agholor shouted in Jones’ direction. “Don’t even drive — just run!” But on a day in which New England’s special teams shined, and the defense’s dominance underlined its steady improvement throughout the season, it also highlighted just how far the offense is behind as the Patriots prepare to make their playoff push. Since quarterback Mac Jones returned from a three-game absence from an ankle sprain, he has led the offense on just two touchdown drives, compared to 10 field goals.

