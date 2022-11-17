Read full article on original website
Patriots still looking for answers on offense after big win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In the postgame locker room euphoria of the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, references to Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown gallop echoed throughout. “Just keep running home, bro!” receiver Nelson Agholor shouted in Jones’ direction. “Don’t even drive — just run!” But on a day in which New England’s special teams shined, and the defense’s dominance underlined its steady improvement throughout the season, it also highlighted just how far the offense is behind as the Patriots prepare to make their playoff push. Since quarterback Mac Jones returned from a three-game absence from an ankle sprain, he has led the offense on just two touchdown drives, compared to 10 field goals.
Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves as Saints top Rams 27-20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton could sense the Rams' Aaron Donald closing quickly from the left edge on a third-and-9 play late in the third quarter of a three-point game. New Orleans' quarterback unloaded a high, deep throw down the middle of the field a moment before being flung to the turf. The crescendo of cheers filling the Superdome let Dalton know that rookie receiver Chris Olave had run under the ball, caught it and dove across the goal line for a pivotal 53-yard score.
No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56
MIAMI (OHIO) (1-4) Mirambeaux 3-11 0-0 7, Lairy 5-16 0-1 12, Lewis 4-10 1-2 12, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Stevens 1-3 0-0 2, Mabrey 3-12 0-0 7, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Tatum 1-2 0-0 2, Yofan 1-3 0-0 3, Rylee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 2-5 56.
Golden State 127, Houston 120
GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-16 0-0 22, Looney 1-2 1-2 3, Curry 11-20 4-5 33, Thompson 14-23 3-4 41, Kuminga 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 0-0 0-0 0, JaM.Green 4-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-1 4, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 46-86 11-15 127.
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66.
Denver 98, Dallas 97
DENVER (98) Je.Green 1-1 2-2 4, Porter Jr. 6-11 1-4 14, Jordan 4-5 0-1 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 2-11 4-4 9, Cancar 3-3 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-4 0-0 5, Braun 2-5 0-0 5, Hyland 10-21 6-6 29, Reed 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-78 15-19 98.
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
MIAMI (87) Jovic 2-9 2-2 7, Martin 7-12 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 7-7 21, Lowry 2-10 4-5 9, Strus 3-9 0-0 8, Cain 4-6 0-0 8, D.Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Highsmith 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 3-8 4-4 10, O.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-80 19-22 87.
