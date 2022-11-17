CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame committee has begun the process of accepting nominations for the CHS Hall of Fame. They are looking for the names and resumes of any graduates that have excelled in their chosen field and have accomplished exemplary feats. The graduates are recognized in the following categories: business, humanitarian service, education & academics, arts, performing arts, public service, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), military & law enforcement, and medicine.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO