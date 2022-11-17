Read full article on original website
Coast News
CHS hall of fame seeks nominations
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame committee has begun the process of accepting nominations for the CHS Hall of Fame. They are looking for the names and resumes of any graduates that have excelled in their chosen field and have accomplished exemplary feats. The graduates are recognized in the following categories: business, humanitarian service, education & academics, arts, performing arts, public service, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), military & law enforcement, and medicine.
Coast News
Who’s News: 11/25/22
Oceanside Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Stars for November, honored Nov. 15, included Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy, Julia Metzger from Oceanside High School, Joseph Molano from El Camino High School and Noe Hernandez from Coastal Academy High School. The program, in its second year, aims to champion students...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Coast News
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
Coast News
Encinitas to install license plate readers
ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas will install seven license plate reader cameras in various locations across the city to help deter crime and assist law enforcement in criminal investigations. On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 in favor of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department proposal to...
Coast News
Letters: Encinitas council backing Prop 1 nothing to celebrate
I’d like to comment on Encinitas City Council’s support for Proposition 1. The underpinning worldview is fundamental. Nancy Pearcy’s “Love Thy Body” builds upon the dualism articulated by Francis Schaeffer. Schaeffer compared it to two stories in a home, in which the upper story is...
