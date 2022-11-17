ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CMT

FOR KING & COUNTRY Bring Their Unique Brand of Holiday Cheer to “CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends”

Grammy-winning duo FOR KING & COUNTRY captivated country music fans in 2019 with their Dolly Parton duet on “God Only Knows.” The Australian brothers performed the song on the CMA Awards and then kicked into high gear with their high-energy version of “Little Drummer Boy” during a network Christmas special. Since then, the men – who have found significant success in pop, country and contemporary Christian – have won the hearts of fans with their kind hearts, guileless spirits and unparalleled live shows.
CMT

Pics: Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement on Opry Stage

Lauren Alaina has had a lifelong love affair with the Grand Ole Opry, and Saturday night, she used the stage to reveal the love of her life had proposed. Alaina and her fiancé Cam Arnold did a backstage photo shoot at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate their engagement and shared the photos on Instagram.
