CMT
FOR KING & COUNTRY Bring Their Unique Brand of Holiday Cheer to “CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends”
Grammy-winning duo FOR KING & COUNTRY captivated country music fans in 2019 with their Dolly Parton duet on “God Only Knows.” The Australian brothers performed the song on the CMA Awards and then kicked into high gear with their high-energy version of “Little Drummer Boy” during a network Christmas special. Since then, the men – who have found significant success in pop, country and contemporary Christian – have won the hearts of fans with their kind hearts, guileless spirits and unparalleled live shows.
CMT
Alexandra Kay Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut As Independent Artist: “Unbelievably Grateful”
Fast-rising star Alexandra Kay has made her Grand Ole Opry debut. The “Backroad Therapy” singer stepped into the sacred circle Saturday (Nov. 19) evening as an independent artist. Country singer Mark Wills introduced Kay to the stage, to deliver her 2020 song “I Kinda Don’t.”. Following...
CMT
Pics: Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement on Opry Stage
Lauren Alaina has had a lifelong love affair with the Grand Ole Opry, and Saturday night, she used the stage to reveal the love of her life had proposed. Alaina and her fiancé Cam Arnold did a backstage photo shoot at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate their engagement and shared the photos on Instagram.
CMT
Toby Keith Wants To Tour After Battling Cancer But Needs To Get Back Into "Fightin' Shape"
Country music hitmaker Toby Keith will return to the stage after battling stomach cancer. Keith caught up with CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan for an exclusive interview. The icon confirmed that he would be stepping back into the limelight sooner than later. Despite a long year of treatment, the...
CMT
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
CMT
LISTEN: Lainey Wilson Shares Original Track "Smell Like Smoke" On Latest Episode Of "Yellowstone"
Lainey Wilson showcased her talents during the latest episode of Paramount Network's smash series "Yellowstone." Wilson stars as a musician named "Abby," a role that co-creator Taylor Sheridan made specifically for her. During the wild west production, the CMT 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year recipient debuted an original song...
CMT
Miranda Lambert Reveals New Cookbook Complete With Whiskey Cupcakes and Banana Pudding
Miranda Lambert is full of surprises – and recipes. The country singer revealed on Instagram Monday that she would release her first cookbook next year. And in true Lambert fashion, the announcement didn’t mince words. “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!!” she...
