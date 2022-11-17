ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KBTX.com

Another Monday of cold, light rain kicks off the holiday week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fresh off a dreary, cold, wet weekend, Thanksgiving week starts with more of the same. The latest weather maker to impact Texas is expected to sweep across the state Monday keeping overcast thick, light rain falling, and thermometers steady. After Saturday’s 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, another round will be left in many Brazos Valley rain gauges by sunset Monday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.  Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

Gradual warming trend begins tomorrow

Rain tapers this afternoon. The next chance for rain comes Thanksgiving morning and could last into the afternoon, depending on which model is correct. The air warms gradually after today. -- Rich Segal
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Storms begin today and could last on and off until Tuesday

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 45 degrees. Winds: NE 10-15/G20. 90% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 9 am. 1/10th” to 1/4th” of rain. Saturday: Cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 48/43...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef

SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX

