Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
WALA-TV FOX10

WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
WALA-TV FOX10

Bone chilling cold start to the morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a bone chilling cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s for most spots. You’ll definitely need the jackets before you head outside!. Thankfully, we start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach...
WALA-TV FOX10

Clouds will hang tough and then slowly clear…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday started cloudy and chilly with lows around 40. Skies should stay gray with stubborn cloud cover through much of the day, but we will eventually clear west to east. How much sun you see will depend on where you live. Area’s west of I-65 should see a bit of sun late in the day, but areas east of I-65 likely won’t see clearing until after sunset. It will stay fairly cool with highs in the mid 50s again.
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
WALA-TV FOX10

Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park was turned Friday night making way for the busy holiday season. Like the green and red of the Mobile skyline -- nothing says Christmas quite like the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10

Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
