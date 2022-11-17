Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard solid waste collection Thanksgiving schedule
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Public Works Department has released a schedule advisory pertaining to solid waste collection during the Thanksgiving holiday period. 1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pickup on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bone chilling cold start to the morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a bone chilling cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s for most spots. You’ll definitely need the jackets before you head outside!. Thankfully, we start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach...
utv44.com
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Clouds will hang tough and then slowly clear…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday started cloudy and chilly with lows around 40. Skies should stay gray with stubborn cloud cover through much of the day, but we will eventually clear west to east. How much sun you see will depend on where you live. Area’s west of I-65 should see a bit of sun late in the day, but areas east of I-65 likely won’t see clearing until after sunset. It will stay fairly cool with highs in the mid 50s again.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
WALA-TV FOX10
Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park was turned Friday night making way for the busy holiday season. Like the green and red of the Mobile skyline -- nothing says Christmas quite like the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
