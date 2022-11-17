Read full article on original website
swlexledger.com
Riverland Park home destroyed by fire Saturday morning in Cayce
Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The City of Cayce Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Brookcliff Drive in the Riverland Park neighborhood in the City of Cayce Saturday. Even though Cayce’s Fire Department arrived quickly, they discovered that the brick home was already heavily involved in fire when they arrived.
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
Coroner identifies body found in Saluda County on Saturday afternoon
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Ridge Spring man after his body was found on Saturday. According to a statement from the coroner, the body was found near a pond in the Monetta area at some point in the afternoon. Authorities have identified the deceased as Zonnie T. Cyrus.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police investigating fatal accident
COLUMBIA, S.C ( WOLO) -Cayce Police are investigating a fatal accident. According to officials, on November 19, just after 12:00 AM, Cayce Officers were conducting patrol near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. Police say the vehicle was upside down...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
WLTX.com
19-year-old killed in crash near Lexington identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Lexington County late Thursday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Old Cherokee and Wise Ferry roads just west of Lexington.
abccolumbia.com
Passenger dies after vehicle hits telephone pole & overturns in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night. Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road. According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went...
coladaily.com
Single vehicle accident in Cayce leaves one dead, one injured
Cayce Police Officers were conducting proactive patrol around midnight Saturday when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. According to the police department, the vehicle was located near Circle Dr. and Charleston Hwy and was upside down. Two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. One passenger...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
News19 WLTX
