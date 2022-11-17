USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at the stop sign when the car took a wide turn, striking the mail truck.

