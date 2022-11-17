Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
wwno.org
Languages before colonization: How one Indigenous project is bringing Uma back to life
Even before it was colonized and would become known as Louisiana, there were various languages spoken in the region by the natives that lived here, calling the area “Bulbancha,” Choctaw for “place of many tongues.”. But many residents in the state don’t know that a diversity of...
brproud.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
wwno.org
'We Hoped For Better': Growing Up In Segregated New Orleans
Before she was First Lady of New Orleans and before she was a civil rights activist, Sybil Haydel Morial was a young girl growing up in the city's Seventh Ward. Born into a prominent Creole family, young Sybil had access to all the comforts of a middle-class life. But she was still a black girl in the segregated south.
NOLA.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
Most and least popular holiday foods in Louisiana, study
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?
wwno.org
CONTINUUM: Three Renaissance Dancing Masters
During the Renaissance period dancing was one of the most favored past times. On this Continuum you’ll hear music composed by three masters of that time. A Renaissance dance can be likened to a ball. Knowledge of court dances has survived better than that of country dances as they were collected by dancing masters in manuscripts and later in printed books. Recordings used are: Danses Populaires Francaises (The Broadside Band) -Harmonia Mundi HMA 1951152, and WilliamByrd - Virginals & Consorts (Capriccio Stravagante) - Auvidis E 8611.
wwno.org
The Reading Life: Thomas Beller
Susan Larson talks with Thomas Beller about his new book, “Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week. Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans continues Friday, November 18-Saturday, November 19. Friday’s highlight is “Imagine the Past, Imagine the Future,” with Alex Jennings, Karen Essex, Daniel José Older, and moderator Christopher Romaguera. Events conclude with a discussion Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m., “Why Doesn’t Louisiana Have a Civil Rights Museum?,” with Jarvis DeBerry and Leona Tate. Check out words andmusic.org for complete schedule and ticket info.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
lsuagcenter.com
Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines
(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”
You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
KSLA
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
