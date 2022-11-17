Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
An Open Letter to Mainers Who Seem to Forget How to Drive When Winter Hits
Once again, we have reached that special time of year. No, I’m not talking about yule logs, caroling, and spreading holiday cheer. I wish that’s what this letter was about, but sadly, that’s not the case. Mainers, it’s time to discuss this state’s egregious driving habits when the snow and ice start to fall.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
The 'Maine Souvenir Shop' in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
Generations later, Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Penobscot tribal member Dawn Neptune Adams hugs her son, Kaden Adams, after reading the Phips Bounty Proclamation in the Council Chamber of Boston’s Old State House during the filming of Bounty. Courtesy of Upstander Project. Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare...
Order free at-home COVID tests to prepare for safe holiday travel and gatherings
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of their planning for upcoming gatherings and travel to protect relatives and friends and help limit the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Households that order through Project Access...
15 Best Things to Do in Cape Elizabeth, ME
Some places hold a certain charm, and Cape Elizabeth in Cumberland County, Maine, is one of those. Located five miles south of Portland, Oregon, along the Casco Bay Islands, Cape Elizabeth is home to grand views of lush greenery and picturesque beaches. This coastal town offers a warm vibe for...
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 21, 2022. 6:30 am.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns
FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
Mainers gather to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers gathering today to mark the National Transgender Day of Remembrance. All were welcome at the candlelight vigil held at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church to remember those in our state who have been targeted or have suffered due to their gender identity or expression.
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
