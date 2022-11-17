ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?

Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
MAINE STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cape Elizabeth, ME

Some places hold a certain charm, and Cape Elizabeth in Cumberland County, Maine, is one of those. Located five miles south of Portland, Oregon, along the Casco Bay Islands, Cape Elizabeth is home to grand views of lush greenery and picturesque beaches. This coastal town offers a warm vibe for...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WEST GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns

FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Mainers gather to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers gathering today to mark the National Transgender Day of Remembrance. All were welcome at the candlelight vigil held at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church to remember those in our state who have been targeted or have suffered due to their gender identity or expression.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
MAINE STATE

