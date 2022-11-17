Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving sides on a budget
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tess Rafols talked hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving on a budget on Good Morning, Arizona on Monday morning!. Heather Walker, an Phoenix Family Foodie, said that this season, you can think outside the box a little bit to save yourself some cash. “Orzo looks like rice but it’s pasta,” Walker said. “Cook it like pasta and not like rice. It’s super cheap and you can get authentic bags of orzo on Amazon and are super inexpensive.” Walker said she boils hers with chicken broth and part red pepper and tomato soup from Trader Joe’s.
AZFamily
‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
AZFamily
Temperatures warm up for the holiday week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.
AZFamily
Perfect Thanksgiving forecast
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak weather system is passing through the region today, and that is what is kicking up the winds across the state, especially out in eastern Arizona. Sunday will be a little breezy as well, with a high temperature of 71 in the Valley, with temps in the 40s in the high country. Winds will taper off slightly overnight but will pick up once again, especially in southeastern Arizona. Gusts to 20 mph are likely in the Valley.
AZFamily
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday. Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s. The weather looks to be quite calm, and quite frankly perfect, this week for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s in Phoenix as we start the workweek. By Tuesday, we will bring in some cloud cover but remain dry throughout the state. Temps do slowly climb by Turkey day with highs inching up to 76 by Thursday.
AZFamily
Arizona-based company comes under fire by Jack Daniel’s for parody dog toy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona-based VIP Products, LLC is under fire from whiskey distillery giant Jack Daniel’s over a parody dog toy being sold by the company. The company that makes Jack Daniel’s has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against the product called “Bad Spaniels,” a squeaker-toy that resembles Daniel’s signature bottle with a label that reads “The Old No. 2 on your Tennessee Carpet.” Other companies have advocated for Jack Daniel’s, asking the Supreme Court to set guidelines for trademark law.
AZFamily
How understanding your genetic background may help your health
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is this week, and there’s no better time to talk to your family members and share family members and family history. Dr. Sharon Thompson, the managing director of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about how you can address family health history and how it can impact your health.
AZFamily
Dinosaur sculptures pop up in downtown Phoenix, stir up controversy around homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Take a drive along the west side of Downtown Phoenix, and you’ll see many homeless tents and people struggling to get by. One of the last things you’d expect to see is a Triceratops and a Brontosaurus. The big metal dinosaur sculptures showed up a few days ago, and no one is quite sure where they came from.
AZFamily
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
AZFamily
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
AZFamily
Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and her adult son is hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of a Mesa shopping center. Police responded to the report of a shooting near Greenfield and Baseline roads around 9:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a 61-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 27-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Get ready with these tips
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving travel traffic is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, with most people hitting the road instead of flying. According to AAA, 54.6 million people are planning to travel around 50 miles or more, which is a 1.5% increase over 2021. Here are just a few travel safety tips for your upcoming holiday road trips, so you don’t get stuck or stranded this season, as suggested by Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals.
AZFamily
Inspired by the Cards’ Trip, consider a trip to Mexico City!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the Arizona Cardinals are likely focused on the practice field ahead of their Monday Night Football game, hopefully the fans who traveled south of the border are getting to explore everything else Mexico City has to offer!. Mexico’s capital city is one of the biggest...
AZFamily
Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Friend of man police say killed wife, kids shocked by murder-suicide in Phoenix home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "He did a really bad thing but being a friend...
AZFamily
Mesa parents suing Snapchat for role in son’s death, saying app enables drug dealers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen died, and his parents say the popular social media app Snapchat played a role. “And I had to take his dead finger and put it on his phone to open it. So we could see what was in it. That’s how we found out,” said Zach’s father, Roy Plunk.
AZFamily
Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped by his mom. She doesn’t have custody. Investigators said 30-year-old Brittany Roberts had a supervised visit with her son, Zachary Kaman-Moose, on Friday around 10:30 a.m near 89th and Peoria avenues. Once the visit was over, police said Roberts took the boy and got into a white truck driven by an unknown woman. They then drove off. Police said Roberts doesn’t have any parental rights.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
Comments / 0