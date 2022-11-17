PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday. Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s. The weather looks to be quite calm, and quite frankly perfect, this week for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s in Phoenix as we start the workweek. By Tuesday, we will bring in some cloud cover but remain dry throughout the state. Temps do slowly climb by Turkey day with highs inching up to 76 by Thursday.

