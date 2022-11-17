ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, though, believes the team has plenty of confidence in Pruitt. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit, and he deserves a whole lot,” Mariota said. “Like, not only does he block at the point of attack and do a lot of different things for us. Unfortunately, with Kyle going down, he had to step into a bigger role and had a huge play for us on one of those keepers.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO