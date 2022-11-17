ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Twitter’s head of France resigns amid Musk’s shakeup

Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, announced his resignation from the social media platform in a tweet saying it was “over.”. “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to all for these 7 amazing and intense years,” Viel tweeted on Sunday.
WEHT/WTVW

Twitter reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Twitter reinstated the personal account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Monday, reversing the ban put in place in January over violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.  Using her official congressional account, which was not banned by the platform, Greene urged her followers to head to her newly reinstated “unfiltered” personal account. “I’m the only […]

